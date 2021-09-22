search
REVEALED: Why Tyrrell Hatton gets angry on the course

Golf News

REVEALED: Why Tyrrell Hatton gets angry on the course

15 September, 2021
To say that Tyrrell Hatton can run hot from time to time is a bit like saying Frank Sinatra could just about hold a tune.

The Englishman's quick temper and expletive-laden outbursts have become the stuff of legend on the game's main tours. 

Now, though, it appears we finally have a reason for why Hatton is the way he is. 

Apparently, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. 

• Koepka told to "relinquish" Ryder Cup spot

• Bryson has "wrecked hands" prepping for Long Drive

The 29-year-old warmed up for his second Ryder Cup appearance at Whistling Straits next week with a round on the New Course at Sunningdale in the company of his dad, Jeff.

And let's just say they both have the same reaction when they hit poor shots.

Watch the clip below, turn the volume up, and be ready to hear some choice language...

Yep, that explains it!

4 IRON TIPS IN UNDER 3 MINUTES
BUDDIES TRIP | Does Adare Manor live up to the hype?
£519 DRIVER vs £150 DRIVER | What's the difference?
FINDING THE PERFECT IRON | Callaway Apex custom fitting
Weaken your grip to hit a fade
Clear the hips through impact
How close to the golf ball should you stand?
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
