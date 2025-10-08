Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Richard Bland intends to settle fines worth up to $1million with the DP World Tour before LIV Golf stops paying financial penalties for players.

Alongside European greats such as Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood, Bland resigned from his home circuit in 2023 after refusing to pay the sanctions he incurred for joining LIV Golf.

The Englishman, 52, has since declared the LIV switch the “best decision of his life” and previously had no intention of paying his outstanding fines or returning to his old domain in any capacity.

However, as he starts to map out a future beyond LIV, Bland has recognised that the stalemate will hinder his other ambitions, including a return to some of his most beloved tour stops and competing on Europe’s senior circuit.

Bland’s move also comes after LIV informed its players that they will stop paying their fines for them at the end of the year. It’s understood that beyond December 31, LIV players wishing to retain membership on the DP World Tour would need to fork out for the fines themselves.

• Tommy Fleetwood reaches career-high in world rankings

• Tour star confirms return from 14-month injury absence

“With my fines being outstanding, the door is firmly shut right now so I’m looking into having those paid,” Bland told bunkered.co.uk.

“It just opens some doors for me outside of LIV, whenever LIV finishes for me. If I want to play a tournament here or there, I can do. That’s what it’s for. I’m in the process of that right now.”

Unlike Garcia last year, however, Bland is not looking to completely recover his card. While the Spaniard had the Ryder Cup on his mind with his own U-turn, Bland is only looking to free himself up to play a select few events during the twilight of his career.

Those chiefly include the Senior Open, an event in which Bland has been ineligible to play as it is jointly owned by the DP World Tour. He would be among the favourites, too, having won both the US Senior Open and the Senior PGA Championship last year during an impressive Indian summer in his career.

Currently, however, Bland’s home senior major clashes in the schedule with LIV Golf’s UK event, where he is contractually obliged to attend.

“Going forward with some senior golf, to be able to play the Senior British Open, it would be something I would love to have a chance to win that one day, being a British player,” Bland added.

“I always used to love the Dunhill Links. I’d love to maybe play at British Masters again too if there would be an invite there. We’ll see. I’ve not been a member of the Tour for the last two-and-a-half years, so I haven’t been fined for that amount of time. But my outstanding fines for when I first joined still stand and they need to be settled before I can do anything.

• 6 things the PGA of America needs to fix to avoid a repeat of Bethpage

• Collin Morikawa: ‘I’m not to blame for rude Ryder Cup fans’

“If I do re-join the tour and play LIV tournaments, I would be fined again and then I’m responsible for those fines. It would purely be more for the future that I would be doing it for.

“It’s just a matter of getting the correct figure, passing that on to them. It’s on my to-do list this week to speak to the Tour and get that figure. So yeah, I’m in the process of that right now.”

It remains to be seen however, the extent to which LIV no longer covering the fines could impact the decisions of its players, and indeed the European Ryder Cup team.

Jon Rahm admitted a fortnight before the Ryder Cup that he had “forgotten” about the appeal into the fines that had kept the Spaniard and Tyrrell Hatton eligible for the match at Bethpage Black.

Both Rahm and Hatton, as well as former DP World Tour Player of the Year Adrian Meronk, have been able to retain their playing rights while waiting on a date for their hearing.

But the appeal is roundly expected to lose given the precedent set in 2023 – when Wentworth HQ won a legal battle that upheld its right to fine and suspend Bland and co. for playing in conflicting LIV events without permission for a tournament release.

The DP World Tour is yet to release a date for when the appeal will be heard.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.