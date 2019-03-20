search
Rick Shiels to appear at Scottish Golf Show this weekend

Golf News

Rick Shiels to appear at Scottish Golf Show this weekend

20 March, 2019
Hugely popular golf YouTuber and PGA professional Rick Shiels will be amongst the well-known faces appearing at the Scottish Golf Show this weekend.

The three-day event, now in its 14th year, will take place at the SEC in Glasgow from Friday through to Sunday, with Shiels amongst those who will be featuring on the Show Theatre.

With over 470,000 subscribers and more than 150 million video views, Shiels – based at the Quest Golf Academy in Burnley – is one of the most popular golf professionals on YouTube, providing regular tuition videos and course vlogs.

He will be attending the Scottish Golf Show with Garmin and will be appearing on the Show Theatre on Friday.

Others scheduled to appear over the course of the weekend include LET star Becky Brewerton, European Tour pro Connor Syme, former Celtic and Scotland striker Darren Jackson, comedian Fred Macaulay, and football duo Alan Rough and Frank McAvennie.

Tickets are available on the door priced at £20 but are still available to pre-book priced at just £9.95, which also includes the added incentive of three rounds of golf.

For more information and a full Show Theatre listing, visit thescottishgolfshow.co.uk

