Rickie Fowler aims dig at Bryson DeChambeau

Rickie Fowler was in good spirits following an opening round of 64 to tie for the lead at the 3M Open on Thursday.



So much so, he was even on the Bryson bashing bandwagon.

Discussing his first round at TPC Twin Cities to the media, Fowler described how he was delighted with his game and that he had driven the ball a lot better than at the Open Championship last week.

“That was something that was kind of holding me back from making birdies, moving forward last week,” Fowler said of his driver.

Cue the DeChambeau tease.

“I drove it very poorly Friday and Saturday,” he added. “It was not my driver's fault. Had to.”

DeChambeau had blasted his Cobra driver at the Open, saying "it sucks", before majorly backtracking after a Cobra rep branded the comments as “stupid”.

Five-time PGA Tour winner Fowler will be hoping to continue his fine playing for the rest of the week as he seeks to put a tough year behind him and secure his first victory since the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The 32-year-old only has a single top-10 to his name on the PGA Tour this season and failed to qualify for the Masters and US Open for the first time since 2010.

“I know where I'm at, what we need to do and stuff like that,” said Fowler. “Really just focusing on things we've been working on, playing more consistent good golf.

“More days like today and things will be fine. Kind of keep things simple and small, focus on the day to day and this week and go from there. Everything will work out.”