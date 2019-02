Back in 2016, Rickie Fowler shelled $14 million - what was then half of his PGA Tour career earnings - on this giant waterside Florida mansion.

As well as its own golf hole, the 14,897 sq ft mansion has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an exercise room with steam shower, a games room, a sports bar, a six-car garage and, not to forget, boat storage.



All pictures: Hughes Realty Group.