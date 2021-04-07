Rickie Fowler drops new ad, feeds trolls

Rickie Fowler dropped a new commercial a few days ago and, unsurprisingly, it’s feeding the trolls.



A few weeks ago, Nick Faldo took a cheap shot at Fowler, jumping on the news that he wasn’t looking like getting a spot for this week’s Masters. “Good news is if he misses the Masters, he can shoot another six commercials that week!” said Faldo.

He later attempted an apology, simply saying he wanted to light a fire under Fowler.



Last night, the 32-year-old failed in his last chance to make the field by winning the Valero Texas Open, finishing T17, his best finish since August 2020.

Yet while Rickie was out on the course, his latest commercial for Farmers Insurance was rolling on his instagram page, complete with its 1.8m followers.

“Faldo was right,” said one follower. “More commercials than practice time means no Masters.”

Another said: “Do you get a discount on masters tickets this year?”

One follower described him as ranking “No.1 on tour” for commercials.

Reacting to Faldo’s comments, Fowler said he knew Faldo was trying to “needle” him and that he would much rather be playing this week. “We’ll keep grinding,” he said.



Missing out this week at Augusta National ends Fowler's streak of 42 consecutive majors.

