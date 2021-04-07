search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRickie Fowler drops new ad, feeds trolls

Golf News

Rickie Fowler drops new ad, feeds trolls

By bunkered.co.uk05 April, 2021
Rickie Fowler Nick Faldo Instagram Commercials Tour News Talon
Newrickie

Rickie Fowler dropped a new commercial a few days ago and, unsurprisingly, it’s feeding the trolls.

A few weeks ago, Nick Faldo took a cheap shot at Fowler, jumping on the news that he wasn’t looking like getting a spot for this week’s Masters. “Good news is if he misses the Masters, he can shoot another six commercials that week!” said Faldo.

He later attempted an apology, simply saying he wanted to light a fire under Fowler.

• "Injured" Koepka set to PLAY in Masters

• Golfer killed after being struck in head by golf ball

• "Forgotten" St Andrews course to be resurrected

Last night, the 32-year-old failed in his last chance to make the field by winning the Valero Texas Open, finishing T17, his best finish since August 2020.

Yet while Rickie was out on the course, his latest commercial for Farmers Insurance was rolling on his instagram page, complete with its 1.8m followers.

Img 4244 Img 4246

“Faldo was right,” said one follower. “More commercials than practice time means no Masters.”

Another said: “Do you get a discount on masters tickets this year?”

One follower described him as ranking “No.1 on tour” for commercials.

Reacting to Faldo’s comments, Fowler said he knew Faldo was trying to “needle” him and that he would much rather be playing this week. “We’ll keep grinding,” he said.

Missing out this week at Augusta National ends Fowler's streak of 42 consecutive majors.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Rickie Fowler

Related Articles - Nick Faldo

Related Articles - Instagram

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Talon

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
CAN WE SMASH IT LIKE A LONG DRIVE CHAMP?
Long Drive
play button
The Masters: What Augusta National is REALLY like
The Masters
play button
HYBRID or UTILITY IRON – Which one should you use?
Hybrid
play button
I LOVE THIS DRIVER BUT WON’T BE PUTTING IT IN MY BAG - Titleist TSi4 review
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Robert MacIntyre in confident mood ahead of Masters debut
Brooks Koepka reveals his knee is “still broken”
Rory McIlroy taking pragmatic approach to latest Grand Slam bid
The Masters: Phil Mickelson shares hilarious Champions Dinner story
The Masters: Not got Sky Sports? Here's how to watch the action from Augusta

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How a stronger golf grip can help you
Callaway
play button
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
play button
The importance of shoulder turn in the golf swing
Callaway
play button
How to transition your weight with Peter Barber
Callaway
See all videos right arrow