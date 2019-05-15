Rickie Fowler has never been afraid to push the envelope when it comes to bold style choices.

From hi-top shoes, to joggers, to having 'USA' shaved into the side of his head, the 30-year-old has routinely attracted headlines and turned heads as much for his latest look as for his golf.

Even so, nobody could have predicted that his latest look would be a mullet.

That's right, Fowler's rocking the opinion-splitting eighties hairdo, made 'famous' by the likes of Billy Ray Cyrus and Kurt Russell, at the US PGA Championship this week.

• Tiger fails to show for Wednesday tee time at Bethpage

• Another Chamblee / Koepka feud is brewing...

However, as it turns out there's a good reason for it - an exceptionally good reason.



According to Golf Channel host Cara Banks, Fowler and former US PGA champion Jason Dufner have both decided to grow their hair out at the back for charity.

.@RickieFowler confirms on @GolfCentral the long flow has been for “Mullet May” a new idea he & @JasonDufner decided to adopt to raise awareness for their respective foundations - Fowler’s will now focus more on leukaemia due to his close friendship with Jarrod Lyle — Cara Banks (@CaraBanksGC) May 15, 2019

Fowler was good friends with Aussie pro Jarrod Lyle, who passed away in August last year after a long battle with leukaemia.



At last year's US PGA, Fowler tore up his outfit scriptings for the week to wear yellow in tribute to Lyle.

• Why people hate the US PGA (and how to fix it)

• Rory McIlroy makes big announcement



"You're trying to go out there and keep living life like he did, but it's unfortunate that he's not here with us," said the American at the time.

Good luck to both he and Dufner with 'Mullet May' - a fun idea and an excellent way to raise money and awareness.

CLICK FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A SHARE OF $5K AT THE US PGA

