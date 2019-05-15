search
Rickie Fowler is growing a mullet... for an excellent reason

Rickie Fowler is growing a mullet... for an excellent reason

15 May, 2019
Rickie Fowler has never been afraid to push the envelope when it comes to bold style choices. 

From hi-top shoes, to joggers, to having 'USA' shaved into the side of his head, the 30-year-old has routinely attracted headlines and turned heads as much for his latest look as for his golf.

Even so, nobody could have predicted that his latest look would be a mullet.

That's right, Fowler's rocking the opinion-splitting eighties hairdo, made 'famous' by the likes of Billy Ray Cyrus and Kurt Russell, at the US PGA Championship this week.

However, as it turns out there's a good reason for it - an exceptionally good reason.

According to Golf Channel host Cara Banks, Fowler and former US PGA champion Jason Dufner have both decided to grow their hair out at the back for charity. 

Fowler was good friends with Aussie pro Jarrod Lyle, who passed away in August last year after a long battle with leukaemia.

At last year's US PGA, Fowler tore up his outfit scriptings for the week to wear yellow in tribute to Lyle.

"You're trying to go out there and keep living life like he did, but it's unfortunate that he's not here with us," said the American at the time. 

Good luck to both he and Dufner with 'Mullet May' - a fun idea and an excellent way to raise money and awareness.

