Rickie Fowler makes major ball move

Rickie Fowler will be using a new ball on the PGA Tour this season.



Fowler, who turned 30 last month, has announced a new multi-year deal with TaylorMade.

The agreement will see the four-time PGA Tour winner play the brand’s popular TP5x ball, having first hit it during the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.

Fowler used the TaylorMade ball in practice in France as he prepared to partner Dustin Johnson in the opening day’s foursomes session.



Following months of subsequent testing, he has committed to put the ball in play, starting at this week’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

"A lot of the best players in the world are playing pretty damned well with them,” he said. “It's no joke.

“It’s been fun to see what the ball can do. Extra yardage on irons, more spin around the green. One less club for me into many holes is a pretty big advantage, too. What more do you want?”

In homage to his roots in motocross, Fowler will have the number 15 on his ball. He will also wear a TaylorMade Tour Preferred glove.

Welcoming him to the fold, TaylorMade CEO David Abeles described Fowler as “one of the great athletes in the game today and even more so, an incredible representative of our sport”.



“Rickie’s decision to come to TaylorMade and play our TP5x golf ball further reinforces our belief that if you make the best performing products, the best in the world will choose to play them,” he added.

In making the switch, Fowler joins fellow TaylorMade tour staffers Dustin Johnson (TP5x), Jon Rahm (TP5x), Rory McIlroy (TP5) and Jason Day (TP5x), each of whom made the switch into the new 2019 TP5 balls in Hawaii earlier this month.