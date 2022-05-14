Rickie Fowler pinpoints reason for struggles

Rickie Fowler has found things tough on tour of late.

The 33-year-old was among the world’s top stars not so long ago, with many considering him a major champion-in-waiting.

But even though he has five tour wins to his name, he has struggled to match the heights of 2014/15, his best season to date.

Such have been the problems facing Fowler, he has dropped out of the world’s top 100 and missed out on a place at this year’s Masters.

He admitted the cause of his issues has been his previously-reliable putter – and revealed he has resorted to a “hit-and-hope" approach at times.

“Unfortunately, through those last couple years, a club that I've been able to rely on for most of my career, putter, I've putted poorly, very poorly,” he told reporters at the Wells Fargo Championship.

“So when I have had some decent ball-striking days, I haven't really been able to capitalize, and then if I'm a little off and not making anything, it looks a lot worse than it is.”

“Putting is something I've never really had to spend a whole lot of time on,” Fowler added.

“I've always had great hands and feel and saw the greens really well. There's been times where I feel like I've struggled starting the ball where I wanted to, but I was also not seeing the greens properly. So good luck making putts if either one of those are off, but that's just kind of just hitting it and hoping.”

Despite toiling on tour in recent seasons, Fowler still harbours ambitions of getting back to the top of the sport.

And he believes he can become even better than he was when he reached world No.4 in 2016.

“I'm trying to be better than I ever was,” he said.

“No one's ever trying to go through changes to just get back to what was there or to kind of continue to stay the same, everyone's trying to get better.

“I feel like I'm in a really good spot, at least heading in the right direction. It's been a long road.”

