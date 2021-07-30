Rickie Fowler provides Tiger Woods rehab update

Rickie Fowler has said that Tiger Woods is “getting after it” as far as his rehab is concerned.



It has been exactly five months since the 15-time major champion’s horror crash on February 23 of this year.

He had to be pulled from the wreckage of the vehicle and required emergency surgery on his right leg and ankle.

Since the crash, Woods has undergone an intense rehab programme, that he described as “more painful than anything” he has ever experienced before.

Now, Fowler, speaking ahead of this week’s 3M Open, revealed the latest on 45-year-old Tiger Woods’ situation.

“I know he's been getting after it as far as rehab goes, that takes up most of his day,” said Fowler. “I know as kind of stubborn as he is and being as big of a kind of golf nerd as all of us are, he's putting the work in.

“I know it's been tough. It's a long road till now, he's got a long road ahead, but he's putting the work in.”

Back in May, in an exclusive interview with Golf Digest, his first media appearance since the crash, Woods opened up on his rehab process.

“This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods said in the interview. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.

“My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No.1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.”