search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRickie Fowler provides Tiger Woods rehab update

Golf News

Rickie Fowler provides Tiger Woods rehab update

By Ryan Crombie23 July, 2021
Tiger Woods Rickie Fowler 3M Open Tour News Tiger Tracker
Tigerwoodsupdate

Rickie Fowler has said that Tiger Woods is “getting after it” as far as his rehab is concerned. 

It has been exactly five months since the 15-time major champion’s horror crash on February 23 of this year.

He had to be pulled from the wreckage of the vehicle and required emergency surgery on his right leg and ankle.

Since the crash, Woods has undergone an intense rehab programme, that he described as “more painful than anything” he has ever experienced before.

• Caddie dies at Senior Open Championship

• Scots golfer matches Westwood record

Now, Fowler, speaking ahead of this week’s 3M Open, revealed the latest on 45-year-old Tiger Woods’ situation.

“I know he's been getting after it as far as rehab goes, that takes up most of his day,” said Fowler. “I know as kind of stubborn as he is and being as big of a kind of golf nerd as all of us are, he's putting the work in.

“I know it's been tough. It's a long road till now, he's got a long road ahead, but he's putting the work in.”

• Fowler aims dig at Bryson DeChambeau

Back in May, in an exclusive interview with Golf Digest, his first media appearance since the crash, Woods opened up on his rehab process.

“This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods said in the interview. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.

• The men to make the cut in all four majors in 2021

“My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No.1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Rickie Fowler

Related Articles - 3M Open

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Tiger Tracker

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW DO THE NEW TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS PERFORM?
Titleist
play button
HAS TITLEIST MADE BIG IMPROVEMENTS? | T-Series irons review
Titleist
play button
PLAYING THE OLD COURSE AT ST ANDREWS | AN EPIC EXPERIENCE
Callaway Golf
play button
DRIVING TIPS FROM A TOUR PRO | with Ewen Ferguson
Ewen Ferguson
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Olympic medal hopeful OUT after positive COVID-19 test
Rory McIlroy: “If you’re not right mentally that’s an injury too”
American Golf to design Open-inspired apparel range
PGA Tour caddie blasts US athletes taking the knee
Report: PGA Tour to ban players from playing Saudi International

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s ball striking tips
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
Improve your rhythm and you will improve your golf
Watch
See all videos right arrow