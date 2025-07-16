Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Nine amateurs will tee it up in The Open at Royal Portrush this week, each arriving at the Dunluce Links with one goal: to leave with the Silver Medal.

Since 1949, it’s been awarded to the low amateur who makes the cut at the final men’s major of the year, often marking the breakthrough in the most promising careers. See Tiger Woods in 1996 or Rory McIlroy in 2007.

One young man looking to follow in their footsteps is 18-year-old Connor Graham – and if his coach is right, Open fans could be in for a treat this weekend.

The Scot has recently completed his first year at Texas Tech, where men’s golf coach Greg Sands has begun working with a future star.

Now, the final qualifier from Dundonald Links is set for his maiden major appearance – and Sands reckons his soon-to-be sophomore isn’t here to make up the numbers.

“I think it really helped that he qualified with Lee Westwood,” he told bunkered.co.uk.

“And in college golf this last year, Connor’s been able to see some of those kids that graduated have some success, the Luke Clanton’s of the world, and so he’s not going to really be too intimidated.

“It’s just going to be a matter if he can calm the nerves and block out the distractions and not be too hard on himself when he hits a bad shot because bad shots just happen in golf.

“I think if he can handle the things the way that I’ve seen him handle before and have a good week with the putter, there is no doubt in my mind that he can compete.”

By compete, Sands actually means that Graham – who defeated compatriot Paul O’Hara in a play-off to qualify for The Open – has what it takes to ruffle a few feathers.

A select few have come close to hoisting the Claret Jug as an amateur, including Justin Rose in 1998 and Chris Wood in 2008, and Graham could be next.

“I mean, there’s no question all those things will need to be sharp in a major,” Sands continued. “But I’ve seen that golf from him this semester when I’ve been walking with him and trying to teach him a few things.

“And when he’s on his game and his form’s good, I fully believe he can make the cut and even work himself into contention.”

Graham, meanwhile, was drawn alongside a former Open champion for the first two rounds this week.

He’ll play with Carnoustie conqueror Francesco Molinari and Swede Jesper Svensson on Thursday and Friday. The trio are set to get underway at 11.47am tomorrow.

