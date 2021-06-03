search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRising star Garrick Higgo “delighted” with first major start

Golf News

EXCLUSIVE

Rising star Garrick Higgo “delighted” with first major start

By Ryan Crombie28 May, 2021
Garrick Higgo European Tour PGA Championship Kiawah Island Golf News
Garrick Higgobunkered

Garrick Higgo has said that he feels comfortable competing against the best players in the world following the first major appearance of his career.

The hot prospect made his first-ever major championship start at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course last week to conclude a magical month.

Higgo, 22, racked up two wins in three weeks on the European Tour at the beginning of May, taking his total tour wins on Europe’s premier tour to three – his first coming at the Open de Portugal in September 2020.

• "I need to lower my expectations" says Bob Mac

• Scottish Open tickets to go on-sale this week

The South African star, who also has two wins on his native Sunshine Tour, has enjoyed a string of positive results since turning pro in 2019 and has caught the eye of the golf world as a result.

When Higgo was presented with his first opportunity to tackle a major championship, he impressed, making the cut and finishing his week with a sub-70 round to finish in a tie for 64.

“I am delighted that I made the cut and then to shoot such a good score on the Sunday just shows that I can play low scores over a major course,” a delighted Higgo told bunkered.co.uk. “That was the biggest thing that I learned from this week. It gave me a good feeling going into the weekend knowing that a lot of big names missed the cut and I was still in.

“The whole experience was completely different to anything I’ve ever experienced before. I haven’t really played much in front of big crowds, so to go from nothing to 10,000 people was quite the adjustment. But, I enjoyed it. It is definitely what I want to be playing throughout my career.”

• Woods gives first interview after crash

With his two wins this season, Higgo sits seventh on the European Tour’s Race to Dubai and has rocketed himself up to No.52 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Garrick Higgoputting

“I understood during that week that my game is good enough to compete,” Higgo added. “I just need to keep doing what I do. It’s easy enough to get distracted at major and you need to tell yourself not to get phased by all of the people and what it means. I think I did a good job of that but I’ll only get better at that the more I play.”

• Scots golfers to play 100 holes in a day

“My putter was a bit cold the first two days but then it was on fire again. I think subconsciously it was a bit of nerves as I didn’t know what to expect on the greens for the first few days. You always hear how fast and tough it’s going to be, but the greens weren’t really that difficult. The course itself was the hardest I’ve played in a long time.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Garrick Higgo

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - PGA Championship

Related Articles - Kiawah Island

Related Articles - Golf News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
REVIEW - Are these Cobra putters the best that money can buy?
Cobra putters
play button
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FOURSOMES & FOURBALL… and how to play them
Foursomes
play button
I TEST JON RAHM’S NEW IRONS! – Callaway Apex TCB review
Callaway
play button
Top 5 tips to help you conquer the MENTAL game
mental game
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

You can now get a handicap without joining a golf club…
Meet the 14-year-old prodigy playing at this week’s US Women’s Open
Rory McIlroy cancels Memorial press conference and WDs from pro-am
Jack Nicklaus blames media for Bryson-Brooks "feud"
Thomas Bjorn calls for more support for athletes struggling with mental health

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Improve your rhythm and you will improve your golf
Watch
play button
Don’t take the club away to the inside
Watch
play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
Don’t let the hands flip over at impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow