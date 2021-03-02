Roadmap for safe return of golf in England published

The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf has today published a roadmap for the safe return of golf in England.



This follows confirmation from the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, earlier in the week that golf will be allowed to resume in England on March 29.

Clubs and courses across the country have been closed since January 4 – the third time in under a year that they’ve been forced to shut – as part of a tightening of COVID-19 mitigation measures.



However, it appears as though there might finally be some light at the end of the tunnel for England’s beleaguered golfers, with the APPGG roadmap giving some more clarity on what is set to be a phased return to the fairways.

Here’s a summary of the points you need to know…

March 8

- No golf permitted

- All professional and retails shops must remain closed

- Click and collect service allowed

- All catering facilities must be closed

- Takeaway service may be provided

- Driving ranges must remain closed

- No coaching (whether indoor or outdoor) permitted, with exceptions for disability sport

- Indoor swing studios must remain closed

- No custom fitting (whether indoor or outdoor) permitted

- Tournament and competition golf is not permitted

- Changing rooms are not permitted to open

- AGMS and committee meetings are not permitted

March 29

- Fourball golf may resume

- All professional and retails shops must remain closed

- Click and collect service allowed

- All catering facilities must be closed

- Takeaway service may be provided

- Outdoor driving ranges may open

- Outdoor coaching permitted on a one-to-one basis

- Group coaching permitted to the Rule of 6 (group of six including the coaches/volunteers)

- Indoor coaching is not permitted

- Indoor swing studios must remain closed

- Outdoor custom fitting is permitted on a one-to-one basis or to the Rule of 6 (including fitter)

- Indoor fitting is not permitted

- Tournament and competition golf may resume under strict COVID-19 controls and where overnight accommodation is not required for staff or players

- Club/regional/county tournaments/competitions permitted

- No national finals

- No overseas

- Changing rooms are not permitted to open, although use of indoor is allowed

- AGMS and committee meetings are not permitted

April 12

- Fourball golf allowed

- All professional and retail shops may open

- All indoor catering facilities must be closed

- Outdoor catering facilities may open, subject to the Rule of 6

- Takeaway service may be provided

- All driving ranges may open

- Outdoor coaching permitted on a one-to-one basis

- Group coaching permitted to the Rule of 6 (group of six including the coaches/volunteers)

- Indoor coaching is permitted on a one-to-one basis

- Indoor swing studios may open for individual use

- Outdoor custom fitting is permitted on a one-to-one basis or to the Rule of 6 (including fitter)

- Indoor fitting is permitted on a one-to-one basis

- Tournament and competition golf allowed under strict COVID-19 controls and where overnight accommodation is not required for staff or players

- Club/regional/county tournaments/competitions permitted

- No national finals

- No overseas

- Changing rooms are permitted to open

- AGMS and committee meetings are not permitted

May 17

- Fourball golf allowed

- All professional and retail shops may open

- Indoor catering facilities may open, subject to the Rule of 6

- Outdoor catering facilities may open, subject to a maximum of 30 people

- Takeaway service may be provided

- All driving ranges may open

- Outdoor coaching permitted on a one-to-one basis

- Group coaching permitted to a maximum group size of 30

- Indoor coaching is permitted on a one-to-one basis

- Indoor group coaching is permitted to Rule of 6 (group of six including the coaches/volunteers)

- Indoor swing studios may open for individual use

- Indoor swing studios may open for organised group activity

- All fitting permitted outside

- Indoor fitting is permitted on a one-to-one basis

- Indoor fitting permitted for organised group activity

- Tournament and competition golf allowed under strict COVID-19 controls

- Club/regional/county/national tournaments/competitions permitted

- No overseas

- Changing rooms are permitted to open

- AGMs and committee meetings permitted, provided they are COVID safe

June 21

- All restrictions end