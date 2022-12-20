"Robbed": Golf fans react as Matt Fitzpatrick left off SPOTY shortlist

It’s heralded as an annual celebration of British sporting success – but one of the biggest triumphs of the last 12 months will not feature at the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year award.

Despite becoming the first British man in six years to win a major thanks to his stunning success at the US Open, Matt Fitzpatrick did not make the six-person shortlist.

Instead, it included stars from the worlds of football, athletics, gymnastics, snooker, cricket and curling.

Golf fans were quick to notice Fitzpatrick’s omission, with many questioning the decision to leave the 28-year-old out of the running for the prize.

THE 2022 BBC SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR NOMINEES ARE IN! 🎉



🌟 Jessica Gadirova

🌟 Beth Mead

🌟 Eve Muirhead

🌟 Ronnie O'Sullivan

🌟 Ben Stokes

🌟 Jake Wightman#BBCSPOTYpic.twitter.com/PPOUAYCgNW — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 20, 2022

No place for US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick on the #BBCSPOTY shortlist. Its tumble into meaningless guff - no matter how glittery - is complete. — Michael McEwan (@MMcEwanGolf) December 20, 2022

Anything more that Matt Fitzpatrick has to do??? — Chris Brophy (@thetroph) December 20, 2022

What a crap list that is. Fitzpatrick? Oh yes forgot, BBC show very little golf — CS (@crascott100) December 20, 2022

Forgot you don’t count golf. Matt Fitzpatrick all the way. Is it only sports on the BBC that count? — Mark Bone (@Markbone06) December 20, 2022

Matt Fitzpatrick robbed — Paul Worton (@paul_worton) December 20, 2022

Where is Matt Fitzpatrick? — Daniel Jones (@danboonjones) December 20, 2022

Matt Fitzpatrick won the US open. I think that merits inclusion here. — Gavin Finlay (@GavinSonoffreud) December 20, 2022

Yet Matt Fitzpatrick won the US Open and not even a mention. Once again the BBC gets it so wrong — Duncan Campbell (@dunccampbell) December 20, 2022

Last month it was reported Fitzpatrick had “politely declined” an invitation to attend after it emerged he was unlikely to make the shortlist.

Golf has been regularly overlooked at the glitzy annual bash since its inception in 1954, with only two golfers – Dai Rees in 1957 and Sir Nick Faldo in 1989 – the only golfers to ever win.

Rory McIlroy lost out despite winning two majors in 2014, while Darren Clarke finished second behind Zara Phillips in 2006, the year he helped inspire Europe to Ryder Cup glory.

Footballer Beth Mead is the favourite to take top spot this year after helping England’s women’s team win the European Championships.

