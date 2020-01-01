Robert MacIntyre: 2019 ends on another high note for Scot

If Robert MacIntyre was thinking that his year couldn't get any better, he'd have been wrong.

The Oban ace, who last month became the first Scot in 13 years to win the European Tour 'Rookie of the Year' award, has capped a scintillating 2019 with another superb personal achievement.

He has overtaken his boyhood hero Phil Mickelson on the Official World Golf Ranking.

MacIntyre, 23, has long looked up to his fellow left-hander and five-time major champion.

• Robert MacIntyre - The Masterful Apprentice

• The numbers behind Bob-Mac's stunning season

However, as the year draws to a close, it's Mickelson who's looking up to MacIntyre. Up the rankings, to be specific.

Glencruitten golfer MacIntyre will finish the year ranked 64th on the Official World Golf Ranking. Mightily impressive considering he started 2019 in 247th place.

Mickelson, meanwhile, is one spot further back in 65th. See for yourself...

• Scots pro announces he has quit tour golf

• Pro "gutted" after thieves steal priceless clubs

• Tour pro roasts amateurs' swings on Twitter

Mickelson recently fell out of the top-50 on the world rankings for the first time in almost 26 years.

MacIntyre is now the highest ranked left-hander on the OWGR and has, since October, been the top Scot on the standings. The man he replaced, Russell Knox, is ranked 109th, with Calum Hill (114th) the only Scot in the top-200.

MacIntyre's next rankings goal will be to get inside the top-50 by the end of March.

Should he manage to do that, he'll receive an invite to play in The Masters for the first time.