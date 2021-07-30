Robert MacIntyre: 8 numbers that prove he's a major force

We can’t stress this enough: Robert MacIntyre is a seriously exciting young talent – and with the book now closed on the men’s majors for 2021, it’s a point we’re well placed to hammer home.



Still only 24, the Oban man continued his impressive record of making the cut in every major in which he’s pegged it up this year. He’s now seven for seven, which, in itself, is no mean feat.

But that’s not the only statistic of note.

To find out more, we pored over MacIntyre’s performances this year and came up with what we think are some pretty eye-catching numbers. We’re confident you’ll agree, too.

Take a look…

65

Bob’s five-under third round at The Open was his best 18-hole score in the four majors this year. It was also the low round of that particular day at Royal St George’s. His worst? A 75 in the opening round of the US PGA at Kiawah Island.

69.75

Bob’s third round stroke average was his best by far. He averaged 73 in first rounds, and 71.25 in both the second and fourth rounds. His overall stroke average in the majors this year was 71.31.

556,396

Bob’s total major championship earnings ($) in 2021. That’s an average of $139,099 per event and approximately $488 per shot.

21

Bob made a total of 21 birdies in The Masters. Not only was that his own personal best in the majors this year, he also led the field in birdies at Augusta National. All told, he managed 57 birdies across the four events, averaging 14.25 per championship.

30.65

The combined OWGR points Bob made in the four majors this year. Only 18 players earned more than him in these events. In this category, he was the third best performing Brit (behind Paul Casey and Justin Rose) and the fifth best European (Jon Rahm and Shane Lowry).

14

Bob was one of only 14 players (and only four Brits) to make the cut in all four men’s majors in 2021. Of those, he was the third youngest behind Joaquin Niemann and Collin Morikawa.



4

In 288 holes of major championship golf this year, Bob made only four doubles and nothing worse than that: two in the US PGA and one each at The Masters and US Open.

T8

Bob’s best finish in the majors this year came courtesy of his impressive weekend rally at The Open. It gave him a second top-10 finish in seven starts at this level. His ‘worst’ was a share of 49th in the US PGA.