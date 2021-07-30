search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRobert MacIntyre: 8 numbers that prove he's a major force

Golf News

Robert MacIntyre: 8 numbers that prove he's a major force

By Michael McEwan21 July, 2021
Robert MacIntyre Major Championships Tour News Scottish news
Bob Mac Intyre

We can’t stress this enough: Robert MacIntyre is a seriously exciting young talent – and with the book now closed on the men’s majors for 2021, it’s a point we’re well placed to hammer home.

Still only 24, the Oban man continued his impressive record of making the cut in every major in which he’s pegged it up this year. He’s now seven for seven, which, in itself, is no mean feat.

But that’s not the only statistic of note.

To find out more, we pored over MacIntyre’s performances this year and came up with what we think are some pretty eye-catching numbers. We’re confident you’ll agree, too.

Take a look…

* * *

65

Bob’s five-under third round at The Open was his best 18-hole score in the four majors this year. It was also the low round of that particular day at Royal St George’s. His worst? A 75 in the opening round of the US PGA at Kiawah Island.

• The men to make the cut in all four majors in 2021

• Want to work at Augusta? Here's your chance...

69.75

Bob’s third round stroke average was his best by far. He averaged 73 in first rounds, and 71.25 in both the second and fourth rounds. His overall stroke average in the majors this year was 71.31.

556,396

Bob’s total major championship earnings ($) in 2021. That’s an average of $139,099 per event and approximately $488 per shot.

21

Bob made a total of 21 birdies in The Masters. Not only was that his own personal best in the majors this year, he also led the field in birdies at Augusta National. All told, he managed 57 birdies across the four events, averaging 14.25 per championship.

30.65

The combined OWGR points Bob made in the four majors this year. Only 18 players earned more than him in these events. In this category, he was the third best performing Brit (behind Paul Casey and Justin Rose) and the fifth best European (Jon Rahm and Shane Lowry).

14

Bob was one of only 14 players (and only four Brits) to make the cut in all four men’s majors in 2021. Of those, he was the third youngest behind Joaquin Niemann and Collin Morikawa.

• How much is a gold medal worth to golfers?

• 2021 Junior Ryder Cup is cancelled

4

In 288 holes of major championship golf this year, Bob made only four doubles and nothing worse than that: two in the US PGA and one each at The Masters and US Open.

T8

Bob’s best finish in the majors this year came courtesy of his impressive weekend rally at The Open. It gave him a second top-10 finish in seven starts at this level. His ‘worst’ was a share of 49th in the US PGA.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Robert MacIntyre

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Scottish news

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW DO THE NEW TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS PERFORM?
Titleist
play button
HAS TITLEIST MADE BIG IMPROVEMENTS? | T-Series irons review
Titleist
play button
PLAYING THE OLD COURSE AT ST ANDREWS | AN EPIC EXPERIENCE
Callaway Golf
play button
DRIVING TIPS FROM A TOUR PRO | with Ewen Ferguson
Ewen Ferguson
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Olympic medal hopeful OUT after positive COVID-19 test
Rory McIlroy: “If you’re not right mentally that’s an injury too”
American Golf to design Open-inspired apparel range
PGA Tour caddie blasts US athletes taking the knee
Report: PGA Tour to ban players from playing Saudi International

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s ball striking tips
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
Improve your rhythm and you will improve your golf
Watch
See all videos right arrow