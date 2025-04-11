Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Robert MacIntyre was left to rue a cold week on the greens after seeing his latest Masters appearance end prematurely.

Heavily fancied to contend at the start of the week, the Scot had back-to-back 75s to finish six-over after two rounds and miss the cut at Augusta National for the first time.

It means there will be no Scottish representation over the weekend in the opening men’s major of 2025 – and for that, MacIntyre says, you can blame his putting.

“I just didn’t hole one putt,” said the 28-year-old. “I would say I holed one putt outside four feet for two days, which is abysmal.

“Other than that, I feel like I’ve played pretty well for two days but I’m going up the road. I’m just disappointed.

“I was battling as hard as I could but if you can’t get the ball in the hole, you’ve got no chance.

MacIntyre has taken his game to a new level since his previous Masters appearance in 2023, winning twice on the PGA Tour and going unbeaten in Europe’s Ryder Cup victory in 2023.

However, whilst he has changed, so too has Augusta National, the course having been significantly altered in the wake of damage inflicted by Hurricane Helene last year.

That, said MacIntyre, also contributed to his early exit.

“There’s a lot of new greens here,” he said. “Obviously with the hurricane, there’s a lot of newly-laid greens, and I was just struggling with pace sometimes, struggling with reading them. It just wasn’t my week.

“The putter has been hot the last wee while. It just didn’t turn up this week.

“I went for a training camp at Isleworth and the greens were a wee bit slower than I was expecting. I came here and the greens are different. If I was being picky, it wasn’t as good a prep as it was for Bay Hill.

“The greens at Isleworth before Bay Hill were concrete like glass, perfect for this. I went there last week, and they were slow and sluggish, like myself this week.”

