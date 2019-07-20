search
HomeGolf NewsRobert MacIntyre blasts playing partner over no 'Fore!' shouts

Golf News

Robert MacIntyre blasts playing partner over no 'Fore!' shouts

By Michael McEwan19 July, 2019
Robert MacIntyre has revealed that he and playing partner Kyle Stanley fell out during the second round of The Open today after the Scot took the two-time PGA Tour winner to task for not shouting ‘fore’.

MacIntyre, 22, is making his major debut at Royal Portrush this week but didn’t let that stop him from speaking his mind to Stanley for failing to give fair warning to the galleries after his errant shots – one of which struck the mother of the Oban man’s caddie, Greg Milne.

After signing for a one-over 72 to sit two-under and in a tie for 25th at the halfway stage, MacIntyre explained the situation boiled after one particular incident late in the round.

“The ball is going in the crowd, we're shouting ‘Fore’, the ball is coming down,” he said. “We're shouting as it's coming into the crowd and he's just standing watching it. People don't have enough time to react after we shout. It hits Greg, my caddie's, mum. And so I told him how it was. ”

Fortunately, Milne’s mum is okay but MacIntyre was furious about the reaction of Stanley, pictured below.

Kyle Stanley

“I said I wasn't happy. He didn't take it well at all. That ball was going straight in the crowd. From the word go, it's going in the crowd. Just shout. Simple as that. We all shouted as it was coming down but it's too late then. People are diving out of the way of things when they should have more time.”

The incident capped an up-and-down day for the Open rookie, who was left to endure a cold putter.

“I missed a seven-footer on the last. Missed from 3½ feet on 15. The game is there, just the putting is not. But I’m just going to keep doing what I'm doing, keep patient and hopefully the putts drop.”

