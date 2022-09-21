search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRobert MacIntyre blocks out LIV Golf noise amid Ryder Cup dream

Golf News

Robert MacIntyre blocks out LIV Golf noise amid Ryder Cup dream

By Jamie Hall21 September, 2022
Robert MacIntyre DP World Tour Cazoo Open de France PGA Tour Ryder Cup LIV Golf
Robert Mac Intyre Liv Golf

There has never been more noise around men’s professional golf. Not that you’d know it from speaking to Robert MacIntyre.

“Just leave it to the hierarchy,” he says when asked whether he would be opposed to LIV Golf players forming part of Europe’s tilt at next year’s Ryder Cup, and whether the breakaway tour should be allocated world ranking points.

“I’m just here trying to make that Ryder Cup team by playing well and getting up the world rankings.

“I’m a professional golfer and not a lawyer that can decide these things, so I don’t worry about that at all.”

MacIntyre, for what it’s worth, has never contemplated a switch to the Saudi-backed rebel tour. In fact, he has been vocal in his opposition.

But the easy-going sentiments sum up the nature of the man who is currently the top-ranked Scottish golfer in the world.

• Talor Gooch hits back at Shane Lowry

• LIV stars sign letter to OWGR chief

While some stars have taken every opportunity to aim digs at the upstart tour, that isn’t the Oban native’s modus operandi.

Instead, he prefers to rise above the noise and infighting in the locker room, maintaining a close friendship with players like Bernd Wiesberger despite their polar opposite views.

“My job is my business, Bernd’s job is his business,” MacIntyre told reporters ahead of this week’s Cazoo Open de France.

“I don’t consider any of it. I don’t hate them for it, I don’t dislike them in any way about it.

“They picked it and away they went.”

MacIntyre heads into this week’s showdown at Le Golf National fresh from his second DP World Tour victory.

He did it the hard way too, seeing off reigning US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, with world No.2 Rory McIlroy also in the mix.

Such players choosing to play in Europe, he says, defies claims by some LIV rebels that the European circuit has been reduced to a developmental setup for the PGA Tour.

“It’s a strong feeder tour,” he says.

“The top guys are playing, at Wentworth we had some of the best players in the world and same last week.

• Tiger Woods' putter sells for mind-blowing amount

• Greg Norman makes bold OWGR claim

“It’s strong fields, and for me it’s just playing another golf tournament and trying to win it. I’m not looking at fields and what’s around me, I’m looking to win titles.”

Glencruitten Golf Club’s finest export could not have picked a better venue for his return to the winners’ circle than Marco Simone, the site of next year’s Ryder Cup.

And despite a tough season up to this point, he always knew it was close.

“It was absolutely massive, for everything,” he adds.

“For my season, looking forward to Ryder Cup, everything. It was the place to do it.

“I knew good things were coming though but it was just when. Thankfully it was a big one that I won.

“As winning goes, that’s the biggest win of my life. There’s not many bigger than this one.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Robert MacIntyre

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Related Articles - Cazoo Open de France

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

WATCH: Thomas Pieters at centre of rules controversy
New R&A captain drives in at Old Course
Henrik Stenson dealt another blow after LIV Golf switch
Greg Norman rips PGA Tour after snub from own event
Louis Oosthuizen design will be first contemporary links in Indian Ocean

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
Get your alignment correct for more consistency
Watch
The correct grip is essential to good ball striking
Watch
See all videos right arrow