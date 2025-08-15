Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Robert MacIntyre hailed his spectacular putting after surging into the lead with a sparkling back nine birdie blitz at the BMW Championship.

MacIntyre birdied his final six holes at Caves Valley Golf Club to post an eight-under 62 in the weather-delayed FedEx Cup playoff event.

After a two-hour rain delay in Maryland, MacIntyre took the course apart in the softer conditions to lead European Ryder Cup teammate Tommy Fleetwood by three shots after the opening round.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler lurks a further shot behind.

• Robert MacIntyre reacts as forgotten golf tour is revived

• Justin Rose opens up on LIV Golf offer

“The last six holes is probably as good as I’ve ever putted in a stretch of holes,” MacIntyre said after his back nine 29. “Just so consistent.”

MacIntyre believes his move to popular putting coach Mike Kanski earlier this year has been transformational.

“Since I changed coach at Pebble Beach this year on the putting, I’ve turned the right corner,” he said.

“I’ve got back to doing what I’m used to doing. You don’t expect to hole the big long putts. I don’t even know how long that one was on the par-3, but it was a long way away. But I expect to roll in putts.

“I work hard at it. I do a lot on my reads. I do a lot on my touch. When you get the eye on, it’s free flowing, and it’s nice.”

Certain to lock up his spot in Luke Donald’s team for next month’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage, MacIntyre striking gold with his putter could hardly have come at a better time.

• Cult hero earns 2026 PGA Tour card

• Scottie Scheffler bristles at “ridiculous” Ryder Cup questioning

The highlight came on the 13th, when MacIntyre began his run of six straight birdies by draining a 66-footer.

“I’ve been with different coaches on putting over my time, and I do the same stuff,” he explained. “I’ve not changed what I’ve done on the putting since probably the PGA this year.

“We were trying to do something technically that was statistically better, but for me, I wasn’t feeling comfortable. It just wasn’t feeling right, so we adjusted that. We changed putters. We changed technique again to make me feel comfortable.

“The priority is getting that putter face as square as I can at impact, which it’s not rocket science but it’s difficult to do. For me, that’s the priority now, just to go and do that.

“Then when you get in a certain range, it’s all pace putting and touch, and my touch is normally pretty good.”

MacIntyre is chasing his third PGA Tour title after victories at the Canadian Open and Scottish Open in 2024.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.