Robert MacIntyre stared down Scottie Scheffler on Saturday morning – and then gave the American hecklers a kiss goodbye.

The Oban man was reunited with Viktor Hovland in the foursomes, clung on to defeat Scheffler and the third-ranked Russell Henley on the final hole of a thrilling match.

The Europeans went two up around the turn, but were pegged back as the American duo levelled the match on the 13th hole. Under huge pressure, MacIntyre showed nerves of steel to then knock his iron shot close into the par-3 14th.

The birdie gave Europe the advantage and they never relented until the end, with MacIntyre holing a gutsy par putt on 17th. Scheffler remarkably succumbed in his seventh Ryder Cup match on the bounce.

MacIntyre was being peppered with heckles from the desperate American fans down the stretch and, in particular on the green on the penultimate hole.

While lining up their putts, the American fans were counting down the time it took MacIntyre and Hovland to address their ball.

According to PGA Tour staff writer Paul Hodowanic had a brilliant response after nailing his attempt.

“I’m surprised they can count,” MacIntyre allegedly said.

In his interview afterwards, MacIntyre was thrilled to have got his first point of the week on the board.

“Difficult, especially when you get on this side of the road,” he said about the febrile atmosphere. “But we’ve got guys to back you up, the guys in the changing room, the support staff, family, friends, and our fans as well. We are doing this for not just ourselves but for everyone who is here. On his nerveless save on 17, MacIntyre added: “That was pure instinct. I think I went black out there for a couple seconds. “You understood how much it meant, and to make a putt and secure half a point and having a lead into 18, and yeah, it was so big. Obviously there’s some blue on the board already so we wanted to have another point on there. “To be able to play in these golf tournaments is special for the two of us. It’s what dreams are made of.”

