search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRobert MacIntyre closing in on "unbelievable" achievement

Golf News

Robert MacIntyre closing in on "unbelievable" achievement

By Michael McEwan17 November, 2019
Robert MacIntyre European Tour Rookie of the Year Race to Dubai Nedbank Golf Challenge DP World Tour Championship Kurt Kitayama Scottish news
Robert Macintyre

Robert MacIntyre has admitted it would be ‘unbelievable’ to finish the season as the European Tour ‘Rookie of the Year’.

The 23-year-old from Oban is potentially just four rounds from becoming the 12th Scot, and the first since Marc Warren in 2006, to land the honour after his seventh top-10 finish of the season.

He battled back from carding 76 in Friday’s second round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge – his highest score since the second round of the Trophée Hassan II in April, 58 rounds earlier – to card weekend rounds of 65 and 68. 

• Matthew banks on experience for 2021 Solheim

• “Anxiety tore my golf apart,” says Beef

That saw him finish in a tie for eighth at the Gary Player Country Club and leapfrog American Kurt Kitayama in the ‘Rookie of the Year’ race. 

Heading into this week’s final event of the season, the DP World Tour Championship, MacIntyre is ranked 11th on the Race to Dubai with Kitayama, twice a winner this season, in 12th. 

WATCH - HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES

After wrapping up in South Africa, the Scot said: “Overall, I’m delighted with the way I finished. After Friday, I thought ‘oh no’ but I worked on a few things on the range on Friday and they seem to be working.

• COBRA F-MAX AIRSPEED – FIRST LOOK!

“Winning ‘Rookie of the Year’ would mean everything. That's what you play golf for, for the rewards, and the reward of winning ‘Rookie of the Year’ I think would be unbelievable. “But I have another week to go. My game is turning around from Friday, so we're in good shape heading into next week.”

• Scots hopefuls head to European Tour Q-School

MacIntyre could also set a new record for the best ranking achieved by a Scottish player in their rookie season on the European Tour.

That record currently belongs to the late Gordon Brand Jnr, who finished seventh on the OOM at the end of his debut season in 1982.

Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger continues to lead the way at the top of the rankings, ahead of Nedbank winner Tommy Fleetwood.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Robert MacIntyre

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Rookie of the Year

Related Articles - Race to Dubai

Related Articles - Nedbank Golf Challenge

Related Articles - DP World Tour Championship

Related Articles - Kurt Kitayama

Related Articles - Scottish news

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Huge boost for women's golf as LET and LPGA to merge
Robert MacIntyre: The numbers behind his brilliant season
It's back! The bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League!
Robert MacIntyre: The masterful apprentice
Rory McIlroy "not the full deal" says Paul McGinley

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your ball striking
Watch
play button
A straighter takeaway leads to greater consistency
Watch
play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
See all videos right arrow