Robert MacIntyre continues awesome major streak

Robert MacIntyre loves a major championship, doesn't he?

The 24-year-old extended his streak of making cuts in every one of golf's marquee tournaments that he has contested to five in a row after a gutsy second round at the US PGA.

After opening with a three-over 75, MacIntyre knew he had work to make it through to the weekend. Complicating matters was his later tee time, which, amongst other things, meant that he would be facing faster-runnier, crustier putting surfaces.

• Mickelson rolls back years to share US PGA lead

• Record prize money announced for US PGA

• WATCH: Pro lands tee shot in rubbish bin

A bogey at the first was exactly the type of start he would have been looking to avoid but he rallied impressively, birdieing the second to get back on terms for the day. He replied after a further bogey at seven with birdies at eight and nine to reach the turn in one-under.

He started his back nine in exactly the same fashion as his first, responding to a bogey at the tenth with a birdie at 11. Dropped shots at 15 and 16 dropped him to five-over for the tournament, just inside the cut line with the challenging 17th and 18th to go. However, he parred them both to extend his working week into Saturday and Sunday.

MacIntyre's fellow Scot Martin Laird will also feature over the final two rounds.

Starting the day three shots off the lead, the Glasgow man made a fast start to his second round, opening with back-to-back birdies to close to within one shot of Phil Mickelson's early target of five-under.

• Former major champ withdraws from US PGA



• US PGA Confidential: The big storylines debated!



However, a sloppy three-putt bogey at the 12th - his third - immediately handed a shot back before a further bogey at 15 saw him play the front nine in level-par.

A birdie at seven was sandwiched between further dropped shots at five and eight as Laird signed for a one-over 73. However, just four shots off the lead going into the weekend, the four-time PGA Tour winner remains firmly in the mix to deliver Scotland's first male major champion since 1999.