Robert MacIntyre delighted to continue cut streak

Robert MacIntyre can relax this afternoon as he is safely through to the weekend at Augusta National for the second consecutive year.

The Scot signed for a second consecutive round of 73, leaving him two-over-par for the tournament and well within the projected cut-line.

On a day where strong winds had many players struggling, the left-hander was able to navigate Augusta National and safely secure his spot for the weekend.

“It’s another made cut," he grinned. "I’m in a good spot. With everyone going out now,

it’s starting to get breezy. I’m playing solid, I’m putting it decent. I’ve just not had any magic yet.



"The first six holes today were brutal. I just couldn’t get the ball anywhere near the hole, I was slow to get going. Then, I hit probably the best 56˚ wedge I’ve hit in my life, hooked it round the tree and that started the round.



"It meant there was birdies there and I was hitting the right shots. There’s plenty of time yet. Over the weekend we can just take the reins off and go at it."

MacIntyre was understandably pleased to be in the clubhouse, with swirling winds making conditions increasingly difficult.

“The greens are firming up," he said. "You can’t short-side yourself."

“Yesterday, I short-sided myself on 18. The firmer they get the harder it is to stop it. I think I’ve done a great job of hitting clubs to leave myself in the right spots."

This is the 25-year-old's eighth major championship, and also his eighth consecutive made cut in the events.

“It’s a brilliant record to have,” he said. “You never want to miss a cut in a major, every time you get to a major you want to make the cut and compete. It’s brilliant to know my game stands up on the toughest of tests against the best players. Week in, week out it might not be there, but the minute we get put under the gun, the high pressure, I just trust myself.

“The people around me, they trust me, I trust them. It’s just little confidence boosters.”