Robert MacIntyre joked his aim was to get ‘lost in New York’ alongside Shane Lowry after helping Team Europe win the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black on Sunday.

MacIntyre found himself on the winning side for the second time, after returning to the European squad following his victorious debut in Rome two years ago.

His 1oo percent record at the match play event continued in New York, as Luke Donald’s men thwarted a late charge from the Americans to secure a 15-13 victory on away soil.

Having dominated the opening two days, the Sunday singles proved nervy for the Europeans, who eventually got over the line thanks to a Shane Lowry halved-point.

Lowry’s share of the point against Russell Henley ensured the Europeans had done enough to retain their crown, before Tyrrell Hatton delivered another half to confirm victory.

MacIntyre too went on to contribute to the winning tally, also banking a half in the final match of the day against Sam Burns, in another moment to remember for the Scot.

When his job was done it was time for the party to start for MacIntyre and co, with the PGA Tour star clearly looking forward to the night ahead.

He is set to return to Scotland for this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, but it appears his arrival home may well be delayed.

“I’m meant to be on a flight on Monday night and I reckon me and Shane Lowry might be lost in New York!” he joked on Sunday evening.

It was yet another incredible achievement added to MacIntyre’s ever-growing CV, in what has been a whirlwind few years for the Oban man.

“I’m literally living a kid’s dream,” MacIntyre explained. “And I’ll keep saying it until the day I die, I’ve just got one more dream that I want to achieve.

“And, if I achieve that, I could happily hang up the boots, hang up the clubs and walk away from the game. I’ve won the Scottish Open, won in Rome, now won here.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.