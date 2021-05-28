search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRobert MacIntyre determined to start contending in majors

Golf News

Robert MacIntyre determined to start contending in majors

By Michael McEwan22 May, 2021
Robert MacIntyre US PGA Championship Major Championships Tour News Scottish news Kiawah Island tour news
Robert Mac Intyre

Robert MacIntyre admits that his next objective is to start contending in major championships.

The 24-year-old former European Tour ‘Rookie of the Year’ has now made five cuts from five starts in the game’s marquee events.

However, after carding a level-par 72 at Kiawah Island in round three of the US PGA Championship, he was adamant that he wants even more.

• WATCH: Van Rooyen has epic meltdown

• Mickelson rolls back years to share US PGA lead

“It's good, but I've not challenged in one yet,” said MacIntyre. “So although I’m making cuts and picking up points, I feel like I'm miles off where I want to be. I want to be challenging on a Sunday, and this weekend, I'm making up the numbers, it feels.

“That's the disappointing part, but you can't have it all at the one time.”

The Oban man’s frustration at not being in the mix at the majors is further proof that he is ready to take the next step in his career. That, he says, could include more time spent in the States.

“My game's ready,” he said. “The events I've played, I think I've missed one cut. My style of golf suits out here. I hit it high. I hit it reasonably long.

“It's everyone's goal in world golf. You ask anyone on the Challenge Tour back home, they want to one day play on the PGA Tour.

• Record prize money announced for US PGA

“But you've got to remember where you come from and where it all started, and the European Tour has been a huge, huge part of that. 

"If I could pick a perfect schedule, it would be the exact same one as Tommy Fleetwood's. You play in Europe and you play over here, and you split it roughly 50-50. That's where everyone wants to be at when they play on the European Tour, and obviously this is the top table on the PGA Tour."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Robert MacIntyre

Related Articles - US PGA Championship

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Scottish news

Related Articles - Kiawah Island

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
REVIEW - Are these Cobra putters the best that money can buy?
Cobra putters
play button
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FOURSOMES & FOURBALL… and how to play them
Foursomes
play button
I TEST JON RAHM’S NEW IRONS! – Callaway Apex TCB review
Callaway
play button
Top 5 tips to help you conquer the MENTAL game
mental game
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

EXCLUSIVE Rising star Garrick Higgo “delighted” with first major start
Phil Mickelson has BRILLIANT response to poor Colonial start
Scots golfers to play 100 holes in a day for charity
Tiger Woods gives first interview following horror crash
6 big takeaways from Bryson DeChambeau’s ‘Week On Tour’ video

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The importance of shoulder turn in the golf swing
Callaway
play button
A two-minute set-up MOT
Callaway
play button
How to create more body turn
Callaway
play button
Shift your weight to the left side
Callaway
See all videos right arrow