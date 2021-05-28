Robert MacIntyre determined to start contending in majors

Robert MacIntyre admits that his next objective is to start contending in major championships.

The 24-year-old former European Tour ‘Rookie of the Year’ has now made five cuts from five starts in the game’s marquee events.

However, after carding a level-par 72 at Kiawah Island in round three of the US PGA Championship, he was adamant that he wants even more.

“It's good, but I've not challenged in one yet,” said MacIntyre. “So although I’m making cuts and picking up points, I feel like I'm miles off where I want to be. I want to be challenging on a Sunday, and this weekend, I'm making up the numbers, it feels.

“That's the disappointing part, but you can't have it all at the one time.”

The Oban man’s frustration at not being in the mix at the majors is further proof that he is ready to take the next step in his career. That, he says, could include more time spent in the States.

“My game's ready,” he said. “The events I've played, I think I've missed one cut. My style of golf suits out here. I hit it high. I hit it reasonably long.

“It's everyone's goal in world golf. You ask anyone on the Challenge Tour back home, they want to one day play on the PGA Tour.

“But you've got to remember where you come from and where it all started, and the European Tour has been a huge, huge part of that.

"If I could pick a perfect schedule, it would be the exact same one as Tommy Fleetwood's. You play in Europe and you play over here, and you split it roughly 50-50. That's where everyone wants to be at when they play on the European Tour, and obviously this is the top table on the PGA Tour."

