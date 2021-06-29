Robert MacIntyre forced to withdraw from Irish Open

Robert MacIntyre has been forced to withdraw from this week's Irish Open.

The 24-year-old Scot was identified as a close contact of somebody who has tested positive for coronavirus following his return flight from the US Open last week.

In a tweet, the former European Tour 'Rookie of the Year' wrote: "Unfortunately I have had to withdraw from @DDFIrishOpen this week due to having been tracked and traced following my return flight from #UsOpen last week.

"We all know you have to respect the rules at the moment and wish whoever tested positive a safe a speedy recovery."

MacIntyre is not believed to have any symptoms.

He finished in a tie for 35th at the US Open, extending his streak of major championship appearances without a missed cut to six.

The Oban man's next scheduled appearance is next week's Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

It is not yet clear if other tour pros were on the same flight.

MacIntyre's withdrawal leaves the Irish Open - due to get underway at Mount Juliet on Thursday - with only four of the world's top-50: Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.