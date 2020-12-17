Robert MacIntyre get timely boost ahead of Masters bid

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre has received an early Christmas present as he bids to wrap up a Masters debut at this week's DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.



The 24-year-old from Oban has been named the European Tour 'Golfer of the Month' for the first time in his short career.

MacIntyre claimed the November award with a whopping 48% of the vote after winning his maiden European Tour title at the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown.



In an innovative new format, MacIntyre came through the two separate cuts before shooting a final round seven-under-par 64 to win by a stroke.



The 2019 'Rookie of the Year' and fan favourite finally picked up his long overdue win after three second place finishes last year.



South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished second in the voting after winning his second European Tour title in his home nation at the iconic Alfred Dunhill Championship, with Joachim B. Hansen third and Callum Shinkwin fourth.

Judging by MacIntyre's reaction to the news on Twitter, he's pretty pleased by the gong...



He goes into this week's season-finale on the European Tour knowing that a win will guarantee him a place in next year's Masters Tournament - the one major championship he has yet to play in.



The world's top-50 on the OWGR at the end of the calendar year will all earn an invitation to Augusta in April. MacIntyre is currently ranked 59th.



Something around a top-seven finish should see him break into the top-50 with only a fortnight of the year - and, crucially, no more full European Tour or PGA Tour events on the schedule - left to go.

