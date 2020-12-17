search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRobert MacIntyre get timely boost ahead of Masters bid

Golf News

Robert MacIntyre get timely boost ahead of Masters bid

By Michael McEwan09 December, 2020
Robert MacIntyre European Tour DP World Tour Championship The Masters Scottish news Tour News
Robert Mac Intyre

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre has received an early Christmas present as he bids to wrap up a Masters debut at this week's DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 24-year-old from Oban has been named the European Tour 'Golfer of the Month' for the first time in his short career.

MacIntyre claimed the November award with a whopping 48% of the vote after winning his maiden European Tour title at the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown.

In an innovative new format, MacIntyre came through the two separate cuts before shooting a final round seven-under-par 64 to win by a stroke.

• WIN A PRIZE A DAY WITH OUR ADVENT CALENDAR

• Keith Pelley outlines plans for Scottish Open

• Tributes pour in for 'Voice of Golf' Alliss

The 2019 'Rookie of the Year' and fan favourite finally picked up his long overdue win after three second place finishes last year.

South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished second in the voting after winning his second European Tour title in his home nation at the iconic Alfred Dunhill Championship, with Joachim B. Hansen third and Callum Shinkwin fourth.

Listen!

KEITH PELLEY ON PARTNERING WITH THE PGA TOUR, THE SCOTTISH OPEN'S FUTURE... AND COLOURFUL SPECS!

Judging by MacIntyre's reaction to the news on Twitter, he's pretty pleased by the gong...

He goes into this week's season-finale on the European Tour knowing that a win will guarantee him a place in next year's Masters Tournament - the one major championship he has yet to play in.

• "I over-coached him" admits Tiger's ex coach

The world's top-50 on the OWGR at the end of the calendar year will all earn an invitation to Augusta in April. MacIntyre is currently ranked 59th.

Something around a top-seven finish should see him break into the top-50 with only a fortnight of the year - and, crucially, no more full European Tour or PGA Tour events on the schedule - left to go.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Robert MacIntyre

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - DP World Tour Championship

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Scottish news

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
CAN AN UNPAINTED BALL HELP YOU PLAY BETTER??? - Wilson Staff Model golf balls review
Wilson
play button
THE MOST UNDERRATED DRIVER MONEY CAN BUY - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Srixon
play button
HIT IT SOLID OFF SLOPING LIES | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
THE MOST DIFFICULT LIES IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Golf course vandalised in “premeditated attack”
More BBC Sports Personality of the Year disappointment for golf
It's official - the Scottish Golf Show is going global
Masters champ DJ chips in for Scots kid's charity challenge
Scottish golf club appoints youngest captain in its 234-year history

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Improve your posture
Watch
play button
A lesson for cack-handed golfers
Watch
See all videos right arrow