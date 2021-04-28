search
Robert MacIntyre gets his very own SONG!

By Michael McEwan28 April, 2021
Robert Mac Intyre Gunna Sound

Robert MacIntyre put Scottish folk band Gunna Sound on the map when a video of him driving up Magnolia Lane to one of their tunes went viral during The Masters.

Now, they've returned the favour, with their very own musical musical tribute to the former European Tour 'Rookie of the Year'.

MacIntyre seems pretty pleased with their efforts, too, sharing the song on his Twitter account earlier today.

Have a listen...

How good is that?

Gunna Sound, led by Campbell Brown and Johnny Scoular, are widely regarded as one of the very best ceilidh bands in Scotland, performing songs and tunes in "lively West Coast style".

• Pro breaks down in tears at Monday Qualifier

• New study reveals golf's biggest earner per shot

• LET pro outlines travel concerns ahead of season

They take their name from the stretch of water that separates Coll and Tiree in the Inner Hebrides. Brown originally hails from Tiree with Scoular from Morvern, just a short drive from MacIntyre's home town of Oban.

MacIntyre filmed himself driving up the iconic Magnolia Lane ahead of his Masters debut earlier this month with the band's music blaring out of the car speakers.

He went on to finish in a tie for 12th, a birdie at the last earning him a return trip to The Masters next year.

Justin Thomas: “I’m not out here for a popularity contest”
The Machrie invests in significant course improvements
Tour pro almost disqualified after getting stuck in a lift
World No.8 out of Valspar Championship after positive COVID-19 test

