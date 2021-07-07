Robert MacIntyre gets star duo for company at Scottish Open

Scotland’s highest ranked golfer Robert MacIntyre will have reigning European No.1 Lee Westwood and major champion Collin Morikawa for company in the opening two rounds of this week’s Scottish Open.



MacIntyre gets his bid for a second European Tour title underway alongside the duo at 8.10am from the tenth hole of The Renaissance Club on Thursday morning.

Morikawa is a familiar face to MacIntyre, the pair having played on opposing teams during the 2017 Walker Cup at Los Angeles Country Club.



Going off ten minutes either side of MacIntyre’s group will be trios comprising newly-married Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood, and Billy Horschel, Danny Willett and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Elsewhere, all eyes will be on the 1pm start time on Thursday, where Rory McIlroy starts his Scottish Open title tilt alongside new US Open champion Jon Rahm and the world No.3 Justin Thomas.

Martin Kaymer, Will Zalatoris and Ryder Cup hopeful Victor Perez tee off ten minutes later.

In addition to MacIntyre, cottish fans attending the tournament are spoilt for choice for home hopefuls to follow. Here’s a list of all the Scots in the field and their starting times on Thursday…

Marc Warren

7.50am, No.10, with Corey Conners & Wilco Nienaber

David Law

8.50am, No.10, with Eddie Pepperell & Antoine Rozner

David Drysdale

9am, No.10, with Rasmus Hojgaard & Branden Grace

Connor Syme

9.10am, No.10, with Renato Paratore & Adrian Otaegui

Paul O’Hara

9.10am, No.1, with Alvaro Quiros & Justin Walters

Calum Hill

12.50pm, No.1, with Garrick Higgo & Sam Burns

Richie Ramsay

1.50pm, No.1, with Jimmy Walker & Justin Harding

Stephen Gallacher & Scott Jamieson

2pm, No.1, with Laurie Canter

Grant Forrest

2.10pm, No.1, with Sam Horsfield & Sami Valimaki