search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRobert MacIntyre gets star duo for company at Scottish Open

Golf News

Robert MacIntyre gets star duo for company at Scottish Open

By Michael McEwan06 July, 2021
Scottish Open Robert MacIntyre the renaissance Scottish news European Tour Tour News
Robert Mac Intyre

Scotland’s highest ranked golfer Robert MacIntyre will have reigning European No.1 Lee Westwood and major champion Collin Morikawa for company in the opening two rounds of this week’s Scottish Open.

MacIntyre gets his bid for a second European Tour title underway alongside the duo at 8.10am from the tenth hole of The Renaissance Club on Thursday morning.

Morikawa is a familiar face to MacIntyre, the pair having played on opposing teams during the 2017 Walker Cup at Los Angeles Country Club.

• Fans criticise "primadonna" DeChambeau over antics

• R&A announces record prize fund for Open

Going off ten minutes either side of MacIntyre’s group will be trios comprising newly-married Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood, and Billy Horschel, Danny Willett and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Elsewhere, all eyes will be on the 1pm start time on Thursday, where Rory McIlroy starts his Scottish Open title tilt alongside new US Open champion Jon Rahm and the world No.3 Justin Thomas. 

Martin Kaymer, Will Zalatoris and Ryder Cup hopeful Victor Perez tee off ten minutes later.

In addition to MacIntyre, cottish fans attending the tournament are spoilt for choice for home hopefuls to follow. Here’s a list of all the Scots in the field and their starting times on Thursday…

Marc Warren

7.50am, No.10, with Corey Conners & Wilco Nienaber

David Law

8.50am, No.10, with Eddie Pepperell & Antoine Rozner

David Drysdale

9am, No.10, with Rasmus Hojgaard & Branden Grace

Connor Syme

9.10am, No.10, with Renato Paratore & Adrian Otaegui

• Scheffler frustrated by lack of wins

• Mickelson fumes at "opportunistic" article

Paul O’Hara

9.10am, No.1, with Alvaro Quiros & Justin Walters

Calum Hill

12.50pm, No.1, with Garrick Higgo & Sam Burns

Richie Ramsay

1.50pm, No.1, with Jimmy Walker & Justin Harding

Stephen Gallacher & Scott Jamieson

2pm, No.1, with Laurie Canter

Grant Forrest

2.10pm, No.1, with Sam Horsfield & Sami Valimaki

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Scottish Open

Related Articles - Robert MacIntyre

Related Articles - the renaissance

Related Articles - Scottish news

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
WATCH: A round of golf with Justin Thomas
Watch
play button
CAN A CLUB GOLFER COMPETE WITH A TOUR PRO?
David Law
play button
HOW TO WARM UP FOR A ROUND OF GOLF LIKE A TOUR PRO
David Law
play button
THESE TROLLEYS MAKE GOLF MORE FUN!
Stewart Golf
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The Open: Where & when to watch it on TV in the UK
The Open: Billy Horschel reveals English football-themed bag
The Open: Former champ withdraws after positive COVID test
EURO 2020: Tour pros react to England's penalty shoot-out defeat
16 Open Championship records that could be broken this week

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
Load up the right side for more power
Watch
play button
Open up your left foot to get through the ball
Watch
play button
The right swing plane will lead to more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow