Robert MacIntyre hits the front at halfway in Germany

Robert MacIntyre takes a four-shot lead into the final two rounds of the Porsche European Open as he looks to cap a superb rookie season with a first European Tour victory.

The 23-year-old from Oban carded a bogey-free seven-under 65 to reach 11-under at the halfway stage at Green Eagle Golf Course. His nearest challenger, Bernd Ritthammer, is on seven-under, with Paul Casey, Matthias Schwab and Guido Migliozzi a further two shots adrift in a tie for third.

MacIntyre is looking to go one better than the Betfred British Masters and Made In Denmark where he finished runner-up and, after hitting the front with 36 holes to play, credited a solid day with the biggest club in his bag.

"I just stuck to my game plan,” he said. “It's probably the best I've driven a ball this year. It's not just going straight, it's going miles. "I don't know what I'm doing but it's working so I'm just going to try and continue to do it.

"I can only control what I can control and that's swinging the golf club for each individual shot. That's all I'm going to do over the weekend as well and hopefully I can keep the good scores coming.”

MacIntyre, whose coach David Burns is doubling up as his caddie this week, is predicting a challenging weekend but says he’s looking forward to the challenge of trying to break through.

"It's going to be tough, especially when it's my first time with such a lead,” he admitted. “I'm going to have to learn from this experience, I'm just doing the right things on the course, doing the right things off the course.

"I'm nice and relaxed and everything at home's been brilliant so I'm in the right mindset for going out there this weekend."