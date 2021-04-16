search
Robert MacIntyre hoping for perfect sign-off to US 'road trip'

Golf News

Robert MacIntyre hoping for perfect sign-off to US 'road trip'

By Michael McEwan16 April, 2021
Robert MacIntyre admits that he’s starting to feel the strain of an extended stretch of golf in the US – but is hoping to sign off with a win at this week’s RBC Heritage.

The Scot, who tied for 12th on his Masters debut last week, opening with a one-under 70 at Harbour Town Golf Links to lie eight shots off the early pace set by Cameron Smith.

This is the final week of a seven-week ‘road trip’ on the PGA Tour that has seen the Oban ‘lefty’ cement himself amongst the world’s top-50. Next up? Three badly-needed weeks at home.

“I took Monday off, practiced Tuesday, but I was lethargic,” admitted the 24-year-old. “I only practiced for about an hour on Wednesday. I've saved as much energy as I can just to get me through the week. Then again, I'm here to compete. I'm here to try to win a golf tournament."

MacIntyre had three birdies and two bogeys in his opening round at Hilton Head Island, a start he described as “solid enough”.

“I played steady golf and got a couple of good breaks early on to save par,” he added. “Other than that, the wind started getting up, so it ‘par golf’ was good, just what you're used to back home in the wind.

“It's not a golf course when it's windy that you can get at. The scores earlier on showed definitely that it was obviously really calm in the morning and then picked up in the afternoon. So, happy at one-under.

“I love the golf course. It suits the style of golf that I play, and yeah, just looking forward to the rest of the week.”

