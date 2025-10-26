Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Robert MacIntyre more than played his part in Team Europe’s Ryder Cup victory in New York last month, but things were far from simple for the Scot.

MacIntyre helped the Europeans defend the title they had won in Rome two years earlier, as Luke Donald’s team saw off a late charge from the Americans to win 15-13.

Having dominated the opening two days it looked as if it was going to be a simple Sunday for the away team, but the US team refused to go down without a fight.

After the home team secured 5.5 points from the opening seven games, nerves began to grow in the European camp that a comeback for the ages was about to take place at their expense.

Fortunately Shane Lowry’s half against Russell Henley proved enough for the Europeans to retain their crown, before halves from Tyrrell Hatton and MacIntyre ensured the job of winning was done.

After the tide started to turn on that Sunday afternoon though, the Scot was worried he could well have cost his team dearly after a miss putt at the 15th.

Looking back on the week, and the Sunday singles in particular, he told BBC Radio Scotland’s The Saturday Show: “It was horrible…

“You feel as though it’s you and your caddie against America. When I teed off, I thought ‘this is going to be over by the time I get to the eighth’, there was so much blue on the board.

“I got to eight or nine, and the main difference is just it’s very even, but there’s more red now. The matches going down the 18th kept flipping to red and I thought ‘this is tight now’. It felt like ‘this could come down to your match’.

“I missed the putt on the 15th and I honestly thought ‘I’m going to lose the Ryder Cup for us’.

“I did the exact same thing in Rome, missed a putt on 14 and thought the exact same thing – I’ve lost the Ryder Cup.”

MacIntyre fought back in his match against Burns though, and while the job was already done thanks to Hatton, he was able to add to his, and winning Europe’s tally with a half.

To overcome his nerves the Scot admitted he tapped into his memories of playing shinty.

“I just thought ‘what would I do in a game of shinty when they score a goal in the 80th minute to go 1-0 up?’,” he commented.

“You can’t just put your head down and give up. You’ve still got 10 minutes to come back, same in football.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.