"I'll give it everything I’ve got” vows Robert MacIntyre

Ahead of his second appearance at The Masters, Robert MacIntyre is ready to give everything to contend again at Augusta National.

The top-ranked Scotsman will be hoping to build on his finish of tied 12th last year, where he made more birdies than anyone else in the field. However, he says that he’ll be treating the first major of the year “just like any other week.”

The man from Oban told bunkered.co.uk that “When Thursday kicks off, I’ll be giving it everything I’ve got. But, for the build-up, nothing changes. I’ll just be trying to make it another golf tournament as much as I can.

“I’ll treat it pretty much the same as every other week. The family will be there and it will be a nice, relaxed build-up, but when Thursday comes around it will be all systems go.

“It’s some walk around that golf course, so it’s all about trying to preserve some energy for the week. Every week out here is massive for me.”

• 10 reasons to buy the new issue of bunkered



The 25-year-old's build up to the event is slightly different this year, thanks to his finish of tied 35th in the Valero Texas Open at the weekend. However, he insisted that every week is important in his quest for a PGA Tour card.

“I’ve got so much to gain out here on the PGA Tour. Last year I chased my PGA tour card and just fell short, so we’re pretty much on the same wavelength this season. I had a good start in Riviera and got some good points to hopefully get some temporary status.”

MacIntyre added that he is planning more practice rounds with 2018 Masters champion, Patrick Reed. The pair played together before last year’s event.

• Ferguson reveals how trolls fuelled Qatar win



“Augusta is a different animal, you need to know where to miss it with certain pins," he added. "I’ll probably play another practice round with Patrick, I’ll message him and ask ‘do you fancy nine holes?’ You can always learn little things from anyone.”

Following a steady start to the season, MacIntyre is adamant that his game is moving in the right direction ahead of the first men's major of the year.

“The game might not show it but I feel a lot more confident in what I’m doing. The technique’s there, it’s just about striking it. The last two weeks, my striking has been there. It’s just about sharpening up the short game.”

This will be MacIntyre’s eighth appearance in a major championship, and he’ll be looking to keep up his 100% record of making the cut in events on golf’s biggest stage.