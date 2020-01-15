search
Robert MacIntyre: Injury setback for Rookie of the Year

Golf News

Robert MacIntyre: Injury setback for Rookie of the Year

By Michael McEwan15 January, 2020
Robert Mac Intyre

Robert MacIntyre has been forced to withdraw from this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The reigning European Tour 'Rookie of the Year', who has been nursing a hand injury, announced the news on Twitter.

"Really disappointed to have to pull out of this week’s @ADGolfChamps but I need another week to get myself back to full fitness before launching my 2020 @EuropeanTour campaign," said the Glencruitten man. "This is a great event, so it’s frustrating to miss out this year."

bunkered.co.uk has contacted MacIntyre's representatives for further comment.

It's understood that the injury is not too serious and he is expected to be fit enough to take his place in the field for next week's Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

MacIntyre hasn't played competitively since the DP World Tour Championship at the end of November, where he wrapped up the 'Rookie of the Year' honours.

Currently 65th on the Official World Golf Ranking, being forced to sit out on Abu Dhabi is a blow to his hopes of cracking the top-50 by the end of March, which would earn him an invitation to play in the Masters for the first time.

