Golf News

Robert MacIntyre insists Ryder Cup dream is "still alive"

By Michael McEwan31 August, 2021
Robert MacIntyre Ryder Cup Team Europe Tour News Scottish news
Robert Mac Intyre

Robert MacIntyre insists he’s not giving up on his dream of making this year’s European Ryder Cup team.

The Scot is currently at home in Oban enjoying a much needed week off after a busy summer but heads to Wentworth for next week’s BMW PGA Championship knowing that victory there will propel him into the automatic spots for next month’s match with the USA at Whistling Straits.

At present, MacIntyre is just outside those places and would require one of captain Padraig Harrington’s three wild cards to make his debut in the match.

However, the 28-year-old is determined he won’t need to rely on that.

• Bryson DeChambeau in angry confrontation with fan

• Old Tiger putter sells for small fortune

"The Ryder Cup is not over," he said. "The dream’s still there. I’ve got one event. There are guys who’ve played these last few weeks in Europe and are playing well but I can pass them all in one big finish at Wentworth and that’s the target.

"I turn up at every golf tournament to win it. It’ll be no different at Wentworth, obviously there will be a lot riding on it if I have a chance on Sunday, but the way I play golf, it doesn’t change. If I’m in with a chance on Sunday, it’s reins off and let’s go.

"I’ll be an automatic pick if I win Wentworth. That’s pretty certain. My golf game last week was really good and I missed the cut because of mental fatigue, almost. The race isn't run. Until Padraig tells us the team, I’ve got as much of a chance as most of the guys."

MacIntyre also defended his decision to make playing in the US his main focus over the past month. The Oban man played the first two tournaments of the Korn Ferry Tour finals in a bid to secure his PGA Tour card for next season but missed the cut on both occasions.

• WATCH: Former Masters champ has hole-in-one

He had been due to play in this week's Korn Ferry Tour Championship but has returned home to Scotland to recharge his batteries ahead of one last Ryder Cup push.


“I try not to look back and regret things," he added. "I can still achieve everything that I tried to achieve in the last year with one great week at Wentworth. I can achieve it all. I’ve got the right team around me that advise me the right things, and I trust them as much as they trust me playing golf.

“Everything I’ve done has been right. If the Korn Ferry Tour had started the two weeks after the Wyndham Championship that would have been ideal but it’s not always ideal. I did the right thing to achieve a PGA Tour card. Everyone’s goal is to get one and play against the best players in the world. I take the bull by the horns and go for it.”

