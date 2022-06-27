Robert MacIntyre-inspired 7-year-old adds to incredible trophy haul

A golf-daft seven-year-old is aiming to emulate his hero Robert MacIntyre after adding to his astonishing trophy haul.

Highland schoolboy Brody Maciver topped his age group at the US Kids European Championship in Longniddry – beating competition from around the world.

It is his 70th win on the golf course and saw him finish one-under for his weekend’s work.

“The course was really nice,” he told STV.

“In the first round, I shot one over, which was good. The second round, I shot three under, which was really, really good. And then I shot one over, which was good. So, I finished one under.”

Brody added he idolises Oban native MacIntyre “because he’s Scottish like me”.

Having taken up golf during lockdown, Brody is proving to be a natural.

“He does a lot of practice,” dad Don said. “He just loves golf. Everything is golf to him.”

“In the morning and as soon as he comes home from school, if you can’t find him, he’s in the garden with a golf club.”