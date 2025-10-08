Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Robert MacIntyre is one of the first 17 players named for the Hero World Challenge – but Tiger Woods is missing from the initial field for his own tournament in the Bahamas.

Scottie Scheffler will be looking to make it three wins in a row in the invite-only showpiece in Albany, which is hosted by Woods’ foundation.

The invites are typically sent to the top 20 players in the world rankings and the field is filled out with other PGA Tour stars with a high profile.

This time around, world No.8 MacIntyre is one of the 11 players in the top 20 in the field.

The Scot, who finished seventh in this event last year, will be joined by his European Ryder Cup teammates Justin Rose and Sepp Straka for the tournament.

But there are intriguingly three spots left to be filled and all the noise will be around whether Woods will choose to make a comeback at his own event.

It remains uncertain whether Woods will return to golf having not played competitively since missing the cut at The Open at Royal Troon last summer.

Woods is currently recovering from ankle surgery and, after he was spotted hitting balls recently, we will soon find out if he is ready to put his ailing body to the test once more.

The 15-time major champion, who will be eligible for the Champions Tour after turning 50 on December 30, has not given any indication of a timeline for when he could return.

The Hero World Challenge – which takes place from December 4-7 – is not listed as an official PGA Tour tournament but is still recognised with Official World Golf Ranking points.

2025 Hero World Challenge field

Scottie Scheffler

Xander Schauffele

Justin Thomas

JJ Spaun

Robert MacIntyre

Harris English

Keegan Bradley

Justin Rose

Sepp Straka

Hideki Matsuyama

Cameron Young

Patrick Cantlay

Sam Burns

Corey Conners

Chris Gotterup

Wyndham Clark

Brian Harman

Tournament exemption (TBC)

Tournament exemption (TBC)

Tournament exemption (TBC)