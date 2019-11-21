search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRobert MacIntyre keeps nose in front in 'Rookie' race

Golf News

Robert MacIntyre keeps nose in front in 'Rookie' race

By Michael McEwan21 November, 2019
Robert MacIntyre DP World Tour Championship European Tour Race to Dubai Kurt Kitayama Mike Lorenzo-Vera Jumeirah Golf Estates Rookie of the Year
Bob Macintyre

Robert MacIntyre recovered from a shaky patch in the middle of his round to keep his nose ahead of playing partner Kurt Kitayama in the battle to be European Tour ‘Rookie of the Year’.

The Glencruitten golfer was two-under at the turn in the opening round of the DP World Tour Championship only to double-bogey the tenth and drop a further shot at the 12th.

However, birdies at 14 and 15 got him into the clubhouse on one-under – the same score posted by playing partner Kitayama.

• WATCH - Has Rory just hit the shot of the year?

• Young "accentuates positives" from Q-School

MacIntyre entered the week knowing that he has only to better Kitayama’s result to become the first Scot to win the ‘Rookie of the Year’ honour since Marc Warren in 2006.

The Oban man currently lies 11th on the Race To Dubai after a spectacular debut season, with American Kitayama – twice a winner this season – hot on his heels in 12th.

WATCH - HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES

Afterwards, MacIntyre revealed that he’s not allowing himself to get distracted by what Kitayama does.

“My job is to win my battle,” he said. “If I win every battle that I set myself, then the outcome will be irrelevant, and it will be what it will be. I can't control what he does. I can only control myself.

“I've set myself goals. I set goals and I battle through them. If I can do that, if I can achieve what I want to achieve this week.”

• Koepka WDs from US Presidents Cup team

• Hong Kong Open postponed amid violence

He added that there wasn’t too much in the way of conversation between he and his playing partner in the opening round.

“I wasn't in the right frame of mind after the start on the back nine,” he said. “Me and Greg [Milne, caddie] were having a little chat to ourselves most of the way around. I try and get the chat going but, a lot of the time, guys don't want to. You just get the hint that they are not wanting to talk.”

Frenchman Mike Lorenza-Vera leads the way at Jumeirah Golf Estates on nine-under.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Robert MacIntyre

Related Articles - DP World Tour Championship

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Race to Dubai

Related Articles - Kurt Kitayama

Related Articles - Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Related Articles - Rookie of the Year

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Huge boost for women's golf as LET and LPGA to merge
Robert MacIntyre: The numbers behind his brilliant season
It's back! The bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League!
Robert MacIntyre: The masterful apprentice
Rory McIlroy "not the full deal" says Paul McGinley

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your ball striking
Watch
play button
A straighter takeaway leads to greater consistency
Watch
play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
See all videos right arrow