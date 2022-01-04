search
Golf News

Robert MacIntyre lands huge new sponsor

By Michael McEwan24 December, 2021
Robert MacIntyre Nike Sponsorship DP World Tour PGA Tour Tour News Scottish news
Robert Mac Intyre

Christmas has come early for the top Scot on the Official World Golf Ranking.

Robert MacIntyre has put pen to paper on a brand new apparel deal with global powerhouse Nike.

The multi-year partnership will see the Scot wear Nike clothing and shoes in all of his tournaments, joining the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood in the stable .

MacIntyre, 25, has been wearing Nike footwear since he turned professional in 2017, and this new deal will see him extend this arrangement to cover all of his on-course apparel.

• Scottish clubs to reintroduce COVID measures

• New Scottish golf and tennis centre approved

“Clothing is a big part of a professional golfer’s make-up, and it’s so important to have

confidence in the quality of what you’re wearing each week,” he said. “The depth of the Nike Golf range covers everything that I need, and it’s reassuring to know that they will be there to support me wherever I am playing in the world.”

“The constantly developing alliance between the European and PGA Tours means that my playing schedule is becoming more international each year. This will bring more extremes in climate and weather conditions, and Nike are perfectly-suited to help me deal with all that this brings.”

• Bryson addresses steroid "rumours" in new video

• Tiger plays down prospect of tour return

MacIntyre will launch his 2022 campaign on the DP World Tour by competing in the first two Rolex Series events at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic.

His schedule will then see him travelling between Europe and the USA in the lead up to his second appearance in The Masters in April.

