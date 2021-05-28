Robert MacIntyre “livid” with finish to US PGA

Robert MacIntyre is nothing if not honest.



The Scot offered a withering assessment of his performance at the US PGA Championship, insisting that he can – and will – play better.

MacIntyre, 24, started his final round at Kiawah Island in sensational fashion, opening with three consecutive birdies. However, that was about as good as it got for the Oban man. He ultimately ended up signing for a one-over 73 to finish his week at plus-five, a double-bogey at the par-3 17th a particular frustration.

That was one of only two doubles he made all week but, by his own admission, that’s “two too many”.

“I'm playing some great golf, and I'm livid right now with the way I finished,” said MacIntyre. “I was three-under-par through three. I should never be shooting over-par. I don't care what golf course I play on, it's not acceptable.

“The scores are out there to get. Just disappointed with how it ended up.”

MacIntyre will now fly back across the Atlantic to peg it up in this week’s Made In Himmerland event in Denmark. Not that he particularly feels like doing so right now.

“All I want to do is go home right now,” he added. “But we're going to Denmark, obviously, after this. I've got to get my head around the disappointment but that's golf. We take the good with the rough. This was a rough one but we've just got to get on with it.”

The one highlight for MacIntyre this week? The age-defying performance of his fellow lefty and childhood hero Phil Mickelson.

“I've never had the chance to speak to him or spend a round with him,” he added. “I've just obviously watched him on TV growing up. I've watched him do everything in golf. The reason I pushed myself to get to where I am now was watching him.”