Robert MacIntyre was left licking his wounds after contending in another major championship, but his hope of lifting one is mounting.

The Scot, who finished in a tie for seventh place at Royal Portrush, rued a poor week with his wedges on route to a ten-under total score.

If everything clicks, however, MacIntyre is confident the elusive maiden major is on its way.

“Yeah, I know I’ve got the game,” he said after a closing 67. “I said it yesterday, I feel like it’s a matter of time, if I just keep piecing it all together.

“This place is statistically a golf course that I should have been sharper. My wedge play was really poor this week.

“There are certain holes this week that were vital, and I played them poorly. But to contend was — just wasn’t sharp enough, and then tough holes, that’s where the dropped shots came and ultimately cost me a real chance.”

MacIntyre, 28, returned to his ‘favourite place’ after a disappointing result on home soil last week but insisted that effort was in his rearview mirror.

And after a more comfortable week, albeit without a Claret Jug to show for it, the Oban man knows his stock is going one way.

“I’m a far better equipped golfer,” he said of his major journey over the last six years. “I feel like in another week and I piece these things together, likes of the 4th hole, the 14th hole, I know I got one back today, but there was too many dropped shots on them.

“These things, one shot, two shots, four shots, they’re massive in these tournaments.

“For me, looking now, it’s been a great performance, a good result. But it’s another kind of reassurance that I’m in the right place.”

With 264 days until the major bandwagon rolls around to Augusta National again, MacIntyre has set his sights on ending the season on a high.

That high, of course, is a win.

“I obviously want to win. I want to win,” he exclaimed. “But top ten in the world, very close to it. So, there’s a lot of massive things, top ten, FedEx. I just want to improve every year on what I’ve done.

“It might not be visual as in on the FedEx or on the Race to Dubai, but statistically for me last year, me and Mike were talking about it on the golf course, it’s not even night and day how much better I am at this game or how much more complete of a player. It’s just streaks.

“It’s just allowing that to happen in little pieces. I’m frustrated this week from certain parts of my game, and I’m finishing top 10 in a major and being frustrated with certain parts of my game.

“Things are good, and I’ve just got to wait my turn.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.