Robert MacIntyre dismissed any notion that Donald Trump’s looming arrival will prove a distraction for the European team at the Ryder Cup.

Trump is set to visit Bethpage for the opening afternoon fourballs session of this 45th match and the PGA of America has put drastic measures in place in order to restrict a problematic situation.

There will be airport-style bag checks for fans and gates will open at 5am in an attempt to stop delays.

It is not certain at this stage, however, whether Trump will be on the first tee or how much of a public facing role he will play at the contest.

Not that any of this mayhem is likely to sidetrack Scotland’s MacIntyre.

“I just play golf,” he said. “I’m not bright enough, for one, to be worrying about politics. I’m worrying more about what goes on this week on the golf course.

“As a European, we’ve got a job to do, and yeah, try and compete as hard as we can and hopefully win the Ryder Cup.”

MacIntyre was then pressed on whether the Trump factor will be a distraction.

“It’s just another spectator,” he smiled.

While MacIntyre admitted that it was a “little bit daunting” walking into the Ryder Cup dream dressing room on debut in 2023, he feels far more comfortable ahead of this away showdown.

“I just think I learned that I can compete at the top level of golf,” he said.

“I learned so much from equipment side of it. I changed pretty much all my equipment since Rome and I feel like my game has progressed.

There’s still little things that I feel like I can improve. But I just learned that I can compete at that level. I had a great partner in Rosey at the last one. The last two seasons on the PGA Tour have helped me massively to be on this team and to be where I am in the world of golf.

“Yeah, let the fun begin.”

