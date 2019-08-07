Robert MacIntyre makes truly incredible gesture

Robert MacIntyre is about to rise even higher in your estimation.



It has been revealed that the 22-year-old Scot, who finished in a tie for sixth on his major debut at last month’s Open Championship, is doing something incredibly generous with the bag he used at Royal Portrush.

Oban man MacIntyre is auctioning off his TaylorMade staff bag to the highest bidder to raise money for a young shinty player called James Tangney.



James, captain of the Fort William Shinty Club, suffered a terrible spinal injury during a trip to India late last year that initially left him paralysed from the neck down.

After surgery in India, the 28-year-old was flown to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow, where is undergoing intense physio and has recovered well enough to get himself around with the aid of a wheelchair.

However, whilst his progress has been promising so far, James still has a long road ahead.

Despite having never met him, keen shinty player MacIntyre has pledged to donate every penny raised from the auction of his golf bag to James’ cause.



“I wanted to do something to raise funds with the special TaylorMade golf bag we were given at The Open,” explained the Glencruitten golfer. “I am happy to put it up for auction to raise some money to help James Tagney on his road to recovery.”



At the time of writing, the current high bid is £500, with the auction scheduled to close at 12PM (GMT) on Monday, August 12, 2019.

To find out more or to place a bid of your own, click here.