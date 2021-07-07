search
Robert MacIntyre: "My expectations are zero"

Golf News

Robert MacIntyre: “My expectations are zero"

By Ryan Crombie07 July, 2021
Robert MacIntyre has said that he is expecting "nothing" of himself ahead of this week’s Abrdn Scottish Open.

The Scot was forced to sit out of the Irish Open last week after being identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Now, back in the field for his home tournament at the Renaissance Club, the 24-year-old is keeping his feet firmly on the ground. 

“My own expectations are zero,” explained MacIntyre. “I'm here to play golf and enjoy myself like every week. I don't expect myself to do anything. Obviously, I've got my standards. I'm not coming here not to try and win a golf tournament. Everyone that's in the field is trying to win.

“Outside of that, what am I expecting from the week? I don't know. I just take what I'm given. I've put in the work. I'm still putting in the work. Try not to get in your own way and get on with it - it's as simple as that.”

MacIntyre has been paired with former major champion Collin Morikawa and Englishman Lee Westwood in a marquee group for the opening two days at the Renaissance Club.

Despite his modest outlook, MacIntyre will be seeking to better his T14 finish at the tournament last year, but admits he's feeling no pressure to do so.

“What you guys put on me is what you guys put on me. Why worry about it,” added MacIntyre. “I've not read a newspaper in about six years.

“I'm just going to go and chill out. I'm one of the best people at chilling out. I could go and chill out for months, never mind a couple of days and a couple of hours, I can do that. 

“I've got the right people around me to do that. I've got the good friends at home, I've got my good PlayStation that travels with me now during the COVID times. I'll be able to relax, even if it's not going well, I've got something to switch off to.”

