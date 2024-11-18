Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It’s been a whirlwind few months for Robert MacIntyre.

Since his Ryder Cup debut in Rome – which feels like a lifetime ago – he has become a full-time PGA Tour player, won twice on the US circuit, banked just shy of $6 million, and finished 17th in the FedEx Cup which in turn earns invites to next season’s Signature Events and the untold riches they bring.

The Scot’s tie for seventh at the DP World Tour’s season finale last week also sees him up to a career-high 15th in the world rankings.

But MacIntyre isn’t planning on resting on his laurels as the pace of life as a global tour player continues to provide a challenge to a player more suited to home comforts.

When asked if he’ll be putting the clubs away for a while, MacIntyre replied: “No, you don’t get time off in this sport.

“I had three or four weeks off there, that was my winter break, and I have two weeks off before I head to the Bahamas and probably another week after that, and then the PGA Tour kick starts again.

“It’s a bit fast-paced for me but it is what it is.”

That trip to the Bahamas is, of course, for Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge, while MacIntyre will see in the New Year in Hawaii for the first Signature Event of the 2025 season at The Sentry.

And it’s all down to what he is referring to a “hell of a year”.

He added: “From this time last year, there’s been some lows but probably some better highs than obviously lower lows.

“I probably couldn’t have scripted what’s happened to be honest, from the Ryder Cup until now has been an absolute roller coaster.

“I’ve dreamed of having a season like this but is the reality going to happen, you never really think it will happen. But it’s been probably the fairy tale situations in pretty much a year. It’s been a hell of a time. It’s been unbelievable.”

But, he added, he “couldn’t really care less about those two wins” until he has time to look back on his season with his team and family.

“When I sit down and reflect, they will be unbelievable wins,” he explained, at which point his focus will turn to a second appearance on Luke Donald’s European team.

“I’ve obviously played in the biggest events in the world. You can’t play in bigger events than I’ll be playing next year. I’m in a good position, if I play well, I should be in the Ryder Cup, and if I don’t, then I don’t deserve to be there.”

Alex Perry is the Associate Editor of bunkered. A journalist for more than 20 years, he has been a golf industry stalwart for the majority of his career and, in a five-year spell at ESPN, covered every sporting event you can think of. He completed his own Grand Slam at the 2023 Masters, having fallen in love with the sport at his hometown club of Okehampton and on the links of nearby Bude & North Cornwall. Associate Editor