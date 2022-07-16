Robert MacIntyre pinpoints reason for form struggle

It’s been a tough few months for Robert MacIntyre.

From a high of ninth in the Race to Dubai rankings last year, the Oban native is currently sitting in 82nd more than halfway through the current season and has dropped out of the top 100 in the world rankings.

His season was encapsulated with a missed cut at last week’s Scottish Open, a particularly tough pill to swallow in his home event.

But MacIntyre, who remains Scotland’s top-ranked male golfer, is aiming for redemption at the Open.

“My head hasn’t been right. I’m getting down on myself pretty easily,” he admitted ahead of this week’s showpiece at the Old Course.

“When it all clicks in and I start getting momentum going, I’ll be back to myself.

“Golf’s a funny game and it’s not been kind to me just now, but it will be.

“Since I came back from Covid, I’ve been losing my head too quickly. I think that’s been the main problem and why I've not been performing the way I've wanted to this year.”

As well as toiling for form, MacIntyre has also had to contend with unsolicited guidance on social media – something he tries his hardest to block out.

Instead, he has knuckled down with his team, including his caddie Mike Thomson and his family, in a bid to reverse his fortunes.

“You get so many outsiders trying to give you advice,” he added.

“I had a message last week that I laughed at when I got it.

“Everyone’s got their opinions but the reason I’ve got the people in my team to help me is because i think they’re the best for me. It's as simple as that.”