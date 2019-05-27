Robert MacIntyre pleased with progress after Danish exploits

Robert MacIntyre was defeated but far from deflated after another strong showing on the European Tour at the Made In Denmark.

For the second straight event, the 22-year-old from Oban finished runner-up, this time outright having shared second at the British Masters a fortnight ago.

He was pipped to the title by playing partner Bernd Wiesberger – winning his fifth European Tour title and first in over two years – but, afterwards, was keen to accentuate the latest positive in what is turning out to be a highly impressive rookie season.

"I'm proud of the way I finished," said MacIntyre. "I gave it everything I had. It was a poor shot on 17 that really cost me. It's the worst swing I've probably put on a shot in a long, long time but I'm young. I live and I learn.

"It's just golf. We've just got to keep knocking on that door and one will open. When it's your day, it's your day, and today wasn't my day."

His week’s work has vaulted MacIntyre into 13th place on the Race To Dubai standings, with earnings of €709,605 from just 14 starts. As such, he has all-but-officially already locked down his card for next season.

He is also closing in on breaking into the top 100 of the OWGR. Having ended 2018 ranked 247th, he is now 123rd and close to overtaking Russell Knox as the highest ranked Scot.

He attributes part of his success to his putting.

"I get a feeling on the putter, the grip just feels great, maybe twice or three times a year. The last two weeks I've played, it's felt unbelievable.”

If he can maintain that feeling, a maiden victory is surely only just around the corner for the Glencruitten lefty.