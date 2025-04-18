Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Robert MacIntyre bemoaned his “abysmal” efforts around the greens on his underwhelming return to Augusta National last week.

The Scot – highly fancied to contend on his third Masters start – missed the cut with a pair of 75s and put down his disappointing result to his putter.

“I just didn’t hole one putt,” the 28-year-old said. “I would say I holed one putt outside four feet for two days, which is abysmal.

“I was battling as hard as I could but if you can’t get the ball in the hole, you’ve got no chance. The putter has been hot the last wee while. It just didn’t turn up.”

• Robert MacIntre WITB: April 2025

• Struggling Matt Fitzpatrick makes Ryder Cup admission

Indeed, MacIntyre lost 1.87 strokes on the field across his two days on those those devilish Augusta greens.

During his first two appearances at the Masters in 2021 and 2022, he had gained strokes putting.

A constant tinkerer, MacIntyre has never been afraid to switch things up when it’s not going well, so it’s no surprise to see that he has opted for a new putter in the bag at this week’s RBC Heritage.

Having used a Scotty Cameron at the Masters, MacIntyre has now put the the TaylorMade Spider Tour putter in play for this week’s $20million PGA Tour event at Hilton Head.

• Could Scottie Scheffler be making a big change to his golf bag?

• Manchester United unveil first golf apparel range

And fortunately for the world No.20, the switch on the greens already appears to be working.

When assessing his one-under par first round 71 at Harbour Town, MacIntyre told his Instagram followers that his putting was “better.”

He wasn’t as impressed with his short game and approach play, however, as he finished Thursday nine strokes off the early pace set by the two-time major champion Justin Thomas.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.