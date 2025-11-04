Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Ahead of the DP World Tour playoffs getting underway in Abu Dhabi this week, Robert MacIntyre has graded his season out of ten.

The Oban man has been able to reflect on another whirlwind year at the top table after spending the last three and a half weeks ‘sitting on his backside’.

MacIntyre, 28, went home after winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October to give both his mind and body a rest, whilst only doing minimal practice.

Speaking at Yas Links this morning, he said of his season: “Yeah, it’s been decent. I’d say eight out of ten. I would say it’s been fairly consistent.”

Despite ticking off two huge milestones, though, MacIntyre added there is ‘room for improvement’ after failing to achieve one goal in 2025.

“Obviously getting the win at the Dunhill was big,” he said. “Winning the Ryder Cup was enormous. Didn’t get my win on the PGA Tour but it’s been a good year, and a good move up the World Rankings. So, yeah, it’s definitely been positive but there’s always room for improvement.”

After lifting the Ryder Cup in New York and the Dunhill Links titles in St Andrews in consecutive weeks, MacIntyre reached a new career-high in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR).

The new world No.7 moved ahead of Justin Thomas, who replaced MacIntyre as the eighth-ranked golfer.

Now, his sights have turned to winning a fifth DP World Tour title and a second Rolex Series crown after claiming the Genesis Scottish Open last summer.

MacIntyre is currently ranked sixth in the Race to Dubai standings but is almost 2,000 points behind leader Rory McIlroy, who holds a narrow lead over Englishman Marco Penge.

“Yeah, it’s good to get back and see the guys you were brought up with, especially the Scottish guys,” MacIntyre added. “Spend time with them and spend time with the people that you don’t see a lot.

“But again, you’ve got a job to do. You come here, it’s with winning a golf tournament, or trying to win a golf tournament and that’s my plan this week, to give myself a chance coming in Sunday. Yeah, give myself a chance coming into the Race to Dubai.”

The DP World Tour Championship will be MacIntyre’s final chance to move up the standings. It takes place next week on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

